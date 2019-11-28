NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Virginia 46, Maine 26
SMU 90, Hartford 58
Delaware 75, Stony Brook 61
Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.
American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tulsa 78, SC State 47
Nebraska 74, South Florida 67
SMU 90, Hartford 58
West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54
Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 64
Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT
George Mason 68, New Mexico St. 64
La Salle 81, South Alabama 76, OT
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54
North Carolina 76, Alabama 67
Virginia 46, Maine 26
Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72
Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59
Virginia Tech at BYU, 11:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
North Alabama 73, MVSU 50
LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76
Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT
Bradley 73, Kansas St. 60
Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72
West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63
Iowa St. at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69
Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62
UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70
Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.
Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76
Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62
Mississippi 74, Penn St. 72
Nebraska 74, South Florida 67
Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, SE Missouri 57
UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70
Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
