NCAA Basketball

November 28, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 46, Maine 26

SMU 90, Hartford 58

Delaware 75, Stony Brook 61

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.

American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 78, SC State 47

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67

SMU 90, Hartford 58

West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54

Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 64

Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT

George Mason 68, New Mexico St. 64

La Salle 81, South Alabama 76, OT

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54

North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

Virginia 46, Maine 26

Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59

BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama 73, MVSU 50

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76

Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT

Bradley 73, Kansas St. 60

Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72

West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Thursday’s Games

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69

Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62

UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rutgers 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76

Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62

Mississippi 74, Penn St. 72

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, SE Missouri 57

UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

