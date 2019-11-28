NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 46, Maine 26

SMU 90, Hartford 58

Delaware 75, Stony Brook 61

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.

American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 78, SC State 47

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67

SMU 90, Hartford 58

West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

NC State at Memphis, 4 p.m.

UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54

Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 64

Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT

George Mason 68, New Mexico St. 64

La Salle 81, South Alabama 76, OT

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54

North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

Virginia 46, Maine 26

Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59

BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama 73, MVSU 50

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76

Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT

Bradley 73, Kansas St. 60

Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72

West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Alabama at Iowa St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Thursday’s Games

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Southern Miss., 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69

Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62

UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Rutgers 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76

Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62

Mississippi 74, Penn St. 72

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, SE Missouri 57

UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.