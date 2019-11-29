Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 29, 2019 3:01 am
 
5 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.

American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UCF 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Memphis 83, NC State 78

Penn 68, UCF 67

Friday’s Games

Temple at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

UCF at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Marquette 73, Davidson 63

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.

George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

Memphis 83, NC State 78

Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56

Friday’s Games

Oregon at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92

Friday’s Games

Tennessee St. at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

Marquette 73, Davidson 63

Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56

San Diego St. 83, Creighton 52

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Providence at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rutgers 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Harvard, 11:30 a.m.

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Gonzaga at Michigan, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at LIU Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

