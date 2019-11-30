NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.
American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Temple 65, Texas A&M 42
SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51
UCF 78, Pepperdine 65
East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 1:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
Davidson 67, Fairfield 56
VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.
George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
North Carolina 78, Oregon 74
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54
Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64
Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57
Duke 83, Winthrop 70
Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73
North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.
High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76
Oklahoma St. 78, Mississippi 37
Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55
Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79
Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76
Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Providence at Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Montana 69, Coppin St. 62
South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74
Duke 83, Winthrop 70
Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Pacific 69, Longwood 51
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.
High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Maryland 80, Harvard 73
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64
San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73
Ohio St. 90, Morgan St. 57
VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69
UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51
Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Utah 77, UC Davis 73
Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
