The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 30, 2019 12:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.

American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Temple 65, Texas A&M 42

SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51

UCF 78, Pepperdine 65

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 1:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Davidson 67, Fairfield 56

VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.

George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73

North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

Oklahoma St. 78, Mississippi 37

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55

Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Providence at Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Montana 69, Coppin St. 62

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Pacific 69, Longwood 51

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73

Ohio St. 90, Morgan St. 57

VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69

UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Utah 77, UC Davis 73

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

