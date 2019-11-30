NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at UMBC, 1 p.m.

American U. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Temple 65, Texas A&M 42

SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51

UCF 78, Pepperdine 65

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 1:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Davidson 67, Fairfield 56

VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.

George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73

North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Morehead St. at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

Oklahoma St. 78, Mississippi 37

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55

Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

Texas Tech at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Providence at Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Montana 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Montana 69, Coppin St. 62

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Pacific 69, Longwood 51

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73

Ohio St. 90, Morgan St. 57

VCU at Purdue, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69

UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Utah 77, UC Davis 73

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

