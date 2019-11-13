NCAA denies UConn’s appeal for Tennessee transfer Westbrook

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA has denied an appeal from UConn that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play for the Huskies this season.

UConn argued that issues at Tennessee, which fired coach Holly Warlick in March, met the NCAA’s recently revised standards for a waiver of the rule requiring the 6-foot guard to sit out a season.

Westbrook was a co-leading scorer for Tennessee last season. She averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn said it provided more than 100 pages of supporting documentation and Tennessee didn’t oppose the waiver application.

Advertisement

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says he believes the system failed.

The fourth-ranked Huskies (1-0) received the news just before their game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Westbrook will have two years of eligibility remaining when she suits up for UConn next season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.