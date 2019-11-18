NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (36) 8-1-1 983 1 2. Cornell (13) 6-0-0 948 3 3. Notre Dame 8-1-1 830 4 4. Denver 8-2-2 820 2 5. North Dakota (1) 8-1-2 809 9 6. Penn State 9-2-0 787 8 7. Massachusetts 7-3-0 680 5 8. Clarkson 8-3-1 619 7 9. Minnesota Duluth 5-4-1 570 6 10. Harvard 5-0-0 561 13 11. Ohio State 6-3-1 467 11 12. Providence 6-4-2 433 10 13. Northeastern 6-4-2 342 14 14. Boston College 7-4-0 341 16 15. UMass Lowell 7-3-4 266 12 16. Wisconsin 6-6-0 250 15 17. Bowling Green 7-4-0 231 17 18. Omaha 6-3-1 148 19 19. Northern Michigan 7-3-2 137 18 20. Western Michigan 6-4-2 104 20

Others receiving votes: Maine 83, Quinnipiac 52, Arizona State 11, Alaska 9, RIT 7, Colorado College 4, Dartmouth 4, New Hampshire 3, Robert Morris 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.