The Associated Press
 
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

November 18, 2019 2:36 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (36) 8-1-1 983 1
2. Cornell (13) 6-0-0 948 3
3. Notre Dame 8-1-1 830 4
4. Denver 8-2-2 820 2
5. North Dakota (1) 8-1-2 809 9
6. Penn State 9-2-0 787 8
7. Massachusetts 7-3-0 680 5
8. Clarkson 8-3-1 619 7
9. Minnesota Duluth 5-4-1 570 6
10. Harvard 5-0-0 561 13
11. Ohio State 6-3-1 467 11
12. Providence 6-4-2 433 10
13. Northeastern 6-4-2 342 14
14. Boston College 7-4-0 341 16
15. UMass Lowell 7-3-4 266 12
16. Wisconsin 6-6-0 250 15
17. Bowling Green 7-4-0 231 17
18. Omaha 6-3-1 148 19
19. Northern Michigan 7-3-2 137 18
20. Western Michigan 6-4-2 104 20

Others receiving votes: Maine 83, Quinnipiac 52, Arizona State 11, Alaska 9, RIT 7, Colorado College 4, Dartmouth 4, New Hampshire 3, Robert Morris 1.

