NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (39) 10-1-1 988 1 2. Cornell (11) 8-0-0 954 2 3. North Dakota 10-1-2 890 5 4. Denver 9-3-2 770 4 5. Notre Dame 8-2-2 728 3 6. Clarkson 10-3-1 708 8 7. Penn State 10-3-0 696 6 8. Minnesota Duluth 7-4-1 665 9 9. Harvard 6-0-0 649 10 10. Massachusetts 8-3-1 630 7 11. Ohio State 7-4-1 483 11 12. Northeastern 8-4-2 416 13 13. Providence 7-4-3 411 12 14. Boston College 7-4-0 370 14 15. UMass Lowell 7-3-4 290 15 16. Bowling Green 8-5-0 212 17 17. Western Michigan 7-5-2 195 20 18. Omaha 6-4-2 100 18 19. Wisconsin 6-7-1 91 16 20. Michigan State 6-5-1 52 NR

Others receiving votes: Northern Michigan 45, Arizona State 33, RIT 27, Maine 25, New Hampshire 16, Quinnipiac 14, Alaska 10, Dartmouth 9, Minnesota 8, Michigan Tech 7, Bemidji State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Boston University 2, Robert Morris 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.