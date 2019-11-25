Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

November 25, 2019 2:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (39) 10-1-1 988 1
2. Cornell (11) 8-0-0 954 2
3. North Dakota 10-1-2 890 5
4. Denver 9-3-2 770 4
5. Notre Dame 8-2-2 728 3
6. Clarkson 10-3-1 708 8
7. Penn State 10-3-0 696 6
8. Minnesota Duluth 7-4-1 665 9
9. Harvard 6-0-0 649 10
10. Massachusetts 8-3-1 630 7
11. Ohio State 7-4-1 483 11
12. Northeastern 8-4-2 416 13
13. Providence 7-4-3 411 12
14. Boston College 7-4-0 370 14
15. UMass Lowell 7-3-4 290 15
16. Bowling Green 8-5-0 212 17
17. Western Michigan 7-5-2 195 20
18. Omaha 6-4-2 100 18
19. Wisconsin 6-7-1 91 16
20. Michigan State 6-5-1 52 NR

Others receiving votes: Northern Michigan 45, Arizona State 33, RIT 27, Maine 25, New Hampshire 16, Quinnipiac 14, Alaska 10, Dartmouth 9, Minnesota 8, Michigan Tech 7, Bemidji State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Boston University 2, Robert Morris 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn