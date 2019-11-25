NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (39)
|10-1-1
|988
|1
|2. Cornell (11)
|8-0-0
|954
|2
|3. North Dakota
|10-1-2
|890
|5
|4. Denver
|9-3-2
|770
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|8-2-2
|728
|3
|6. Clarkson
|10-3-1
|708
|8
|7. Penn State
|10-3-0
|696
|6
|8. Minnesota Duluth
|7-4-1
|665
|9
|9. Harvard
|6-0-0
|649
|10
|10. Massachusetts
|8-3-1
|630
|7
|11. Ohio State
|7-4-1
|483
|11
|12. Northeastern
|8-4-2
|416
|13
|13. Providence
|7-4-3
|411
|12
|14. Boston College
|7-4-0
|370
|14
|15. UMass Lowell
|7-3-4
|290
|15
|16. Bowling Green
|8-5-0
|212
|17
|17. Western Michigan
|7-5-2
|195
|20
|18. Omaha
|6-4-2
|100
|18
|19. Wisconsin
|6-7-1
|91
|16
|20. Michigan State
|6-5-1
|52
|NR
Others receiving votes: Northern Michigan 45, Arizona State 33, RIT 27, Maine 25, New Hampshire 16, Quinnipiac 14, Alaska 10, Dartmouth 9, Minnesota 8, Michigan Tech 7, Bemidji State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Boston University 2, Robert Morris 2.
