NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Shepherd (9-2) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-1), TBA
Tiffin (9-1) at Kutztown (10-1), TBA
West Chester (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1), TBA
West Florida (8-2) at Wingate (10-1), TBA
Miles (8-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-0), TBA
Carson-Newman (8-2) at Bowie State (11-0), TBA
Indianapolis (9-1) at Central Missouri (10-1), TBA
Lindenwood (Mo.) (8-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0), TBA
Harding (10-1) at Northwest Missouri State (10-1), TBA
Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado St.-Pueblo (10-1), TBA
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Tarleton State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls (8-3) at Colorado Mines (11-0), TBA
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Shepherd-Indiana (Pa.) winner at Slippery Rock (11-0), TBA
West Chester-Notre Dame (Ohio) vs. Tiffin-Kutztown, TBA
West Florida-Wingate winner at Valdosta State (10-0), TBA
Miles–Lenoir-Rhyne winner vs. Carson-Newman–Bowie State winner, TBA
Indianapolis-Central Missouri winner at Ferris State (10-0), TBA
Lindenwood (Mo.)-Ouachita Baptist winner vs. Harding-Northwest Missouri State winner, TBA
Augustana (S.D.)–Colorado St.-Pueblo winner at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce–Tarleton State winner vs. Sioux Falls-Colorado Mines winner, TBA
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 14
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At McKinney, Texas
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
