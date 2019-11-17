Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

November 17, 2019 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Shepherd (9-2) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-1), TBA

Tiffin (9-1) at Kutztown (10-1), TBA

West Chester (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1), TBA

West Florida (8-2) at Wingate (10-1), TBA

Advertisement

Miles (8-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-0), TBA

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Carson-Newman (8-2) at Bowie State (11-0), TBA

Indianapolis (9-1) at Central Missouri (10-1), TBA

Lindenwood (Mo.) (8-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0), TBA

Harding (10-1) at Northwest Missouri State (10-1), TBA

Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado St.-Pueblo (10-1), TBA

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Tarleton State (11-0), 2 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sioux Falls (8-3) at Colorado Mines (11-0), TBA

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Shepherd-Indiana (Pa.) winner at Slippery Rock (11-0), TBA

West Chester-Notre Dame (Ohio) vs. Tiffin-Kutztown, TBA

West Florida-Wingate winner at Valdosta State (10-0), TBA

Miles–Lenoir-Rhyne winner vs. Carson-Newman–Bowie State winner, TBA

Indianapolis-Central Missouri winner at Ferris State (10-0), TBA

Lindenwood (Mo.)-Ouachita Baptist winner vs. Harding-Northwest Missouri State winner, TBA

Augustana (S.D.)–Colorado St.-Pueblo winner at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce–Tarleton State winner vs. Sioux Falls-Colorado Mines winner, TBA

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At McKinney, Texas

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted