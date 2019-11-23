Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

November 23, 2019 5:25 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27

Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24

West Florida 38, Wingate 17

Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38

Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16

Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21

Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado State-Pueblo (10-1), 3 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) vs. Kutztown (11-1), TBA

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0) vs. Carson-Newman (9-2), TBA

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) vs. Northwest Missouri State (11-1), TBA

Augustana (S.D.)-Colorado St.-Pueblo winner at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) vs. Colorado School of Mines (12-0), TBA

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At McKinney, Texas

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

