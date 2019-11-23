NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27
Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31
Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24
West Florida 38, Wingate 17
Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9
Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7
Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27
Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38
Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16
Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21
Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado State-Pueblo (10-1), 3 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) vs. Kutztown (11-1), TBA
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0) vs. Carson-Newman (9-2), TBA
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) vs. Northwest Missouri State (11-1), TBA
Augustana (S.D.)-Colorado St.-Pueblo winner at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) vs. Colorado School of Mines (12-0), TBA
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 14
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At McKinney, Texas
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
