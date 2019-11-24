Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

November 24, 2019 7:35 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27

Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24

West Florida 38, Wingate 17

Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38

Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16

Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21

Colorado State-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 2 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Shepherd-Slippery Rock winner vs. Notre Dame (Ohio)-Kutztown winner, TBA

West Florida-Valdosta State winner vs. Carson-Newman–Lenoir-Rhyne winner, TBA

Central Missouri-Ferris State winner vs. Lindenwood (Mo.)-Northwest Missouri State winner

Colorado St.-Pueblo–Minnesota State winner vs. Texas A&M-Commerce–Colorado School of Mines winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At McKinney, Texas

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

