The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 22, 2019 1:08 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon (7-3) at Berry (9-1), Noon

Wartburg (9-1) at Hope (9-1), Noon

NY-Maritime (5-5) at Salisbury (9-0), Noon

Case Western Reserve (9-1) at Union (NY) (10-0), Noon

MIT (7-2) at Muhlenberg (10-0), Noon

Brockport (8-2) at Western New England (9-1), Noon

Hanover (9-1) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon

Framingham State (8-2) Wesley (9-1), Noon

Delaware Valley (9-1) at Bridgewater (Va.) (10-0), Noon

Redlands (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Monmouth (Ill.) (7-2) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-1), 1 p.m.

Martin Luther (9-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (10-0), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Aurora (9-1) at St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wabash (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 3 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Redlands–Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Huntingdon-Berry winner, TBA

Monmouth (Ill.)–Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. Wartburg-Hope winner, TBA

Martin Luther-Wheaton (Ill.) winner vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh–Central (Iowa) winner, TBA

Linfield-Chapman winner vs. Aurora-St. John’s (Minn.) winner, TBA

SUNY-Maritinme–Salisbury winner vs. Case Western Reserve-Union (NY) winner, TBA

MIT-Muhlenberg winner vs. Brockport-Western New England winner, TBA

Hanover-Mount Union winner vs. Wabash-North Central (Ill.) winner, TBA

Framingham State-Wesley winner vs. Delaware Valley-Bridgewater (Va.) winner, TBA

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 20
At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

