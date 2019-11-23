NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Redlands (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Aurora (9-1) at St. John’s (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wabash (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 3 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 30

Redlands-Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Huntingdon (8-3), TBA

Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1) vs. Wartburg (10-1), TBA

Wheaton (Ill.) (11-0) vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Central (Iowa) winner, TBA

Linfield-Chapman winner vs. Aurora-St. John’s (Minn.) winner, TBA

Salisbury (10-0) vs. Union (N.Y.) (11-0), TBA

Muhlenberg (11-0) vs. Brockport (9-2), TBA

Mount Union (11-0) vs. Wabash-North Central (Ill.) winner, TBA

Wesley (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1), TBA

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship Friday, Dec. 20 At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

