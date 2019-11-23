NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Huntingdon 27, Berry 24
Wartburg 41, Hope 3
Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0
Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21
Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0
Brockport 33, Western New England 28
Mount Union 65, Hanover 14
Wesley 58, Framingham State 21
Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22
Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10
Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7
Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT
St. John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47
North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15
Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 3 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0) vs. Huntingdon (8-3), TBA
Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1) vs. Wartburg (10-1), TBA
Wheaton (Ill.) (11-0) vs. Central (Iowa) (10-1), TBA
Linfield-Chapman winner vs. St. John’s (Minn.) (10-1), TBA
Salisbury (10-0) vs. Union (N.Y.) (11-0), TBA
Muhlenberg (11-0) vs. Brockport (9-2), TBA
Mount Union (11-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (10-1), TBA
Wesley (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1), TBA
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 14
TBD
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 20
|At Shenandoah, Texas
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.