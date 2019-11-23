Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 23, 2019 5:35 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT

St. John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47

North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15

Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 3 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0) vs. Huntingdon (8-3), TBA

Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1) vs. Wartburg (10-1), TBA

Wheaton (Ill.) (11-0) vs. Central (Iowa) (10-1), TBA

Linfield-Chapman winner vs. St. John’s (Minn.) (10-1), TBA

Salisbury (10-0) vs. Union (N.Y.) (11-0), TBA

Muhlenberg (11-0) vs. Brockport (9-2), TBA

Mount Union (11-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (10-1), TBA

Wesley (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1), TBA

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 20
At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

