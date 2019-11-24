Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 24, 2019 1:14 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT

Saint John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47

North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15

Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3OT

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), Noon

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), Noon

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7
All games Noon local

Huntingdon-Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Wartburg-Wisconsin-Whitewater winner

Central (Iowa)-Wheaton (Ill.) winner vs. Saint John’s (Minn.)-Chapman winner

Union (N.Y.)-Salisbury winner vs. Brockport-Muhlenberg winner

North Central (Ill.)-Mount Union winner vs. Delaware Valley-Wesley winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 20
At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

