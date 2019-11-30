NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Huntingdon 27, Berry 24
Wartburg 41, Hope 3
Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0
Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21
Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0
Brockport 33, Western New England 28
Mount Union 65, Hanover 14
Wesley 58, Framingham State 21
Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22
Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10
Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7
Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT
Saint John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47
North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15
Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3OT
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41
Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0
North Central (Ill.) 59, Mount Union 52
Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
|All games Noon local
Huntingdon-Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Wartburg-Wisconsin-Whitewater winner, TBA
Central (Iowa)-Wheaton (Ill.) winner vs. Saint John’s (Minn.)-Chapman winner, TBA
Salisbury (11-0) vs. Muhlenberg (12-0), TBA
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) vs. Delaware Valley (11-1), TBA
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 14
TBD
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 20
|At Shenandoah, Texas
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.