NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 30, 2019 3:21 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT

Saint John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47

North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15

Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3OT

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41

Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0

North Central (Ill.) 59, Mount Union 52

Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7
All games Noon local

Huntingdon-Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Wartburg-Wisconsin-Whitewater winner, TBA

Central (Iowa)-Wheaton (Ill.) winner vs. Saint John’s (Minn.)-Chapman winner, TBA

Salisbury (11-0) vs. Muhlenberg (12-0), TBA

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) vs. Delaware Valley (11-1), TBA

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD

Championship
Friday, Dec. 20
At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

