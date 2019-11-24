Listen Live Sports

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 7

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State-Central Arkansas winner

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Wofford-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. San Diego-Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

