NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14
North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State-Central Arkansas winner
Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner
Kennesaw State-Wofford-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. San Diego-Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 21
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 11
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
