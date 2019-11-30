NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 7

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner

Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Wofford-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. San Diego-Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship Saturday, Jan. 11 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

