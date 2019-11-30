NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14
North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner
Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner
Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner
Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 21
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 11
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
