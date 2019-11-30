Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

November 30, 2019 6:52 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 7

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner

Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

