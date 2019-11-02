NCAA Football

Listen Live Sports

November 2, 2019 10:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 3 0 89 60 6 1 200 143
UCF 4 1 228 126 7 2 417 202
Temple 2 2 99 153 5 3 221 222
South Florida 2 2 117 125 4 4 209 227
East Carolina 0 4 75 155 3 5 172 226
UConn 0 5 77 233 2 7 183 358
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 4 0 170 110 8 0 344 222
Navy 5 1 242 113 7 1 321 145
Memphis 3 1 152 111 7 1 316 184
Tulane 3 2 180 152 6 3 328 229
Houston 1 4 138 171 3 6 276 293
Tulsa 0 5 134 192 2 7 220 299

___

Friday’s Games

Navy 56, UConn 10

Saturday’s Games

UCF 44, Houston 29

Tulane 38, Tulsa 26

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

UCF at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

East Carolina at SMU, Noon

UConn at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 263 71 9 0 398 105
Wake Forest 3 1 152 116 7 1 304 197
Louisville 3 2 165 199 5 3 262 255
Boston College 3 3 208 206 5 4 307 283
Florida St. 3 4 169 179 4 5 245 259
NC State 1 3 63 130 4 4 199 203
Syracuse 0 5 80 177 3 6 217 276
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 106 106 6 3 188 181
Virginia 3 2 139 97 5 3 239 166
North Carolina 3 2 147 128 4 4 220 206
Miami 3 3 141 129 5 4 241 165
Virginia Tech 2 2 123 156 5 3 232 228
Duke 2 3 147 134 4 4 236 207
Georgia Tech 1 4 97 172 2 6 137 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 58, Syracuse 27

Wake Forest 44, NC State 10

Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

Miami 27, Florida St. 10

Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Pittsburgh 20, Georgia Tech 10

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 5 0 149 104 8 0 289 148
Oklahoma 4 1 227 125 7 1 394 184
Kansas St. 3 2 135 125 6 2 267 163
Iowa St. 3 2 169 119 5 3 287 183
Texas 3 2 182 180 5 3 313 252
Oklahoma St. 3 3 186 193 6 3 334 264
TCU 2 3 156 148 4 4 267 209
Texas Tech 1 4 149 194 3 5 246 235
West Virginia 1 4 102 173 3 5 173 251
Kansas 1 5 153 247 3 6 232 300

___

Thursday’s Games

Baylor 17, West Virginia 14

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 38, Kansas 10

Oklahoma St. 34, TCU 27

Saturday, Nov. 9

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

Texas Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.<

