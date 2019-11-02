Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

November 2, 2019 10:09 pm
 
7 min read
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 263 71 9 0 398 105
Wake Forest 3 1 152 116 7 1 304 197
Louisville 3 2 165 199 5 3 262 255
Boston College 3 3 208 206 5 4 307 283
Florida St. 3 4 169 179 4 5 245 259
NC State 1 3 63 130 4 4 199 203
Syracuse 0 5 80 177 3 6 217 276
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 106 106 6 3 188 181
Virginia 3 2 139 97 5 3 239 166
Miami 3 3 141 129 5 4 241 165
North Carolina 3 2 147 128 4 4 220 206
Virginia Tech 2 2 123 156 5 3 232 228
Duke 2 3 147 134 4 4 236 207
Georgia Tech 1 4 97 172 2 6 137 233

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Miami 16, Pittsburgh 12

Louisville 28, Virginia 21

Florida St. 35, Syracuse 17

North Carolina 20, Duke 17

Clemson 59, Boston College 7

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 44, NC State 10

Boston College 58, Syracuse 27

Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

Miami 27, Florida St. 10

Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Pittsburgh 20, Georgia Tech 10

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 4 1 228 126 7 2 417 202
Cincinnati 3 0 89 60 6 1 200 143
Temple 2 2 99 153 5 3 221 222
South Florida 2 2 117 125 4 4 209 227
East Carolina 0 4 75 155 3 5 172 226
UConn 0 5 77 233 2 7 183 358
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 5 1 242 113 7 1 321 145
SMU 4 0 170 110 8 0 344 222
Memphis 3 1 152 111 7 1 316 184
Tulane 3 2 180 152 6 3 328 229
Houston 1 4 138 171 3 6 276 293
Tulsa 0 5 134 192 2 7 220 297

___

Thursday, Oct. 24

SMU 34, Houston 31

Saturday, Oct. 26

Navy 41, Tulane 38

UConn 56, UMass 35

South Florida 45, East Carolina 20

Memphis 42, Tulsa 41

UCF 63, Temple 21

Friday’s Games

Navy 56, UConn 10

Saturday’s Games

UCF 44, Houston 29

Tulane 38, Tulsa 26

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 5 0 149 104 8 0 289 148
Oklahoma 4 1 227 125 7 1 394 184
Kansas St. 3 2 135 125 6 2 267 163
Oklahoma St. 3 3 186 193 6 3 334 264
Iowa St. 3 2 169 119 5 3 287 183
Texas 3 2 182 180 5 3 313 252
TCU 2 3 156 148 4 4 267 209
Texas Tech 1 4 149 194 3 5 246 235
West Virginia 1 4 102 173 3 5 173 251
Kansas 1 5 153 247 3 6 232 300

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Kansas St. 48, Oklahoma 41

TCU 37, Texas 27

Oklahoma St. 34, Iowa St. 27

Kansas 37, Texas Tech 34

Thursday’s Games

Baylor 17, West Virginia 14

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 38, Kansas 10

Oklahoma St. 34, TCU 27

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 223 37 8 0 386 63
Penn St. 5 0 167 47 8 0 308 77
Michigan 4 2 177 98 7 2 286 154
Indiana 3 2 148 150 6 2 272 177
Michigan St. 2 3 88 141 4 4 174 175
Maryland 1 5 107 230 3 6 266 270
Rutgers 0 6 24 245 2 7 132 330
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 5 0 206 72 8 0 307 160
Iowa 3 2 91 47 6 2 195 81
Wisconsin 3 2 127 91 6 2 285 91
Illinois 3 3 166 163 5 4 270 223
Nebraska 2 4 127 199 4 5 237 262
Purdue 2 4 135 164 3 6 221 256
Northwestern 0 5 38 140 1 6 75 171

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Illinois 24, Purdue 6

Rutgers 44, Liberty 34

Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7

Minnesota 52, Maryland 10

Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7

Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 38, Maryland 7

Purdue 31, Nebraska 27

Illinois 38, Rutgers 10

Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 4 1 180 103 6 3 298 234
Marshall 4 1 126 102 6 3 236 216
W. Kentucky 4 2 137 105 5 4 203 186
FIU 3 3 166 170 5 4 254 229
Charlotte 2 3 137 181 4 5 289 334
Middle Tennessee 2 3 137 125 3 6 224 280
Old Dominion 0 5 54 154 1 8 133 258
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 4 0 153 102 7 1 291 189
UAB 3 1 119 68 6 1 209 110
Southern Miss 3 1 126 91 5 3 233 230
North Texas 3 2 195 143 4 5 315 292
UTSA 2 2 74 121 3 5 150 267
UTEP 0 5 93 183 1 7 153 292
Rice 0 5 80 129 0 9 134 253

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Southern Miss 20, Rice 6

Marshall 26, W. Kentucky 23

FAU 41, Old Dominion 3

Charlotte 39, North Texas 38

Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 17

Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14

FIU 24, Old Dominion 17

Charlotte 34, Middle Tennessee 20

Marshall 20, Rice 7

North Texas 52, UTEP 26

FAU 35, W. Kentucky 24

UAB at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 6 2 270 166
Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 3 304 235
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 208
Army 0 0 0 0 3 6 222 203
UMass 0 0 0 0 1 8 200 468
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 8 144 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rutgers 44, Liberty 34

San Jose St. 34, Army 29

Georgia Southern 41, New Mexico St. 7

UConn 56, UMass 35

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 63, UMass 21

Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

Air Force 17, Army 13

BYU at Utah St., 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 147 89 5 4 253 201
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 100 98 4 4 180 264
Ohio 3 1 136 118 4 4 243 236
Kent St. 2 2 142 91 3 5 191 247
Bowling Green 2 3 105 162 3 6 158 304
Akron 0 5 33 176 0 9 92 321
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 4 2 208 144 6 4 300 271
W. Michigan 3 2 169 106 5 4 324 232
Ball St. 3 1 129 91 4 4 264 229
Toledo 2 2 89 130 5 3 227 224
N. Illinois 2 3 142 138 3 6 209 251
E. Michigan 1 4 121 178 4 5 236 299

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

W. Michigan 49, Bowling Green 10

Ohio 34, Ball St. 21

N. Illinois 49, Akron 0

Toledo 37, E. Michigan 34

Buffalo 43, Cent. Michigan 20

Miami (Ohio) 23, Kent St. 16

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 48, N. Illinois 10

Buffalo 43, E. Michigan 14

Bowling Green 35, Akron 6

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 4 1 190 111 7 2 310 188
Boise St. 3 0 127 69 6 1 247 145
Wyoming 3 1 129 56 6 2 231 141
Utah St. 3 1 100 82 4 3 203 169
Colorado St. 3 2 153 127 4 5 291 288
New Mexico 0 4 83 135 2 6 201 301
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 4 1 114 89 7 1 174 113
Hawaii 2 2 162 149 5 3 293 283
Nevada 1 3 57 159 4 4 153 301
San Jose St. 1 3 111 130 4 4 227 235
Fresno St. 1 2 111 117 3 4 233 223
UNLV 0 5 91 204 2 7 212 310

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

San Jose St. 34, Army 29

Wyoming 31, Nevada 3

Hawaii 45, New Mexico 31

Colorado St. 41, Fresno St. 31

Air Force 31, Utah St. 7

San Diego St. 20, UNLV 17

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 37, UNLV 17

Air Force 17, Army 13

BYU at Utah St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 5 1 202 81 8 1 298 110
Southern Cal 4 1 165 116 5 3 250 199
UCLA 3 2 191 179 3 5 233 274
Arizona St. 2 3 128 148 5 3 187 169
Arizona 2 4 165 236 4 5 296 336
Colorado 1 4 108 187 3 5 217 279
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 5 0 155 82 7 1 288 118
Oregon St. 3 2 160 169 4 4 269 259
Stanford 3 3 137 172 4 4 181 224
Washington 2 4 170 152 5 4 314 205
California 1 4 61 116 4 4 139 166
Washington St. 1 4 186 190 4 4 334 238

___

Friday, Oct. 25

Southern Cal 35, Colorado 31

Saturday, Oct. 26

Stanford 41, Arizona 31

UCLA 42, Arizona St. 32

Utah 35, California 0

Oregon 37, Washington St. 35

Saturday’s Games

Utah 33, Washington 28

Oregon St. 56, Arizona 38

Oregon at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 236 102 8 0 389 122
LSU 4 0 167 99 8 0 374 160
Auburn 3 2 168 100 6 2 274 143
Texas A&M 3 2 152 149 6 3 310 197
Mississippi St. 2 4 158 198 4 5 258 272
Mississippi 2 3 137 144 3 5 207 216
Arkansas 0 6 105 239 2 7 204 317
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 1 135 57 7 1 276 91
Florida 4 2 170 130 7 2 277 150
Missouri 2 2 93 91 5 3 254 145
Kentucky 2 4 94 129 4 4 170 170
Tennessee 2 3 91 143 3 5 192 210
South Carolina 2 4 129 184 3 5 221 218
Vanderbilt 1 3 71 141 2 5 129 235

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Texas A&M 49, Mississippi St. 30

LSU 23, Auburn 20

Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21

Alabama 48, Arkansas 7

Kentucky 29, Missouri 7

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14

Georgia 24, Florida 17

Mississippi St. 54, Arkansas 24

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UAB at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 4 1 176 78 7 1 308 157
Georgia St. 3 1 169 129 6 2 293 279
Georgia Southern 3 1 98 102 5 3 200 217
Coastal Carolina 1 3 121 152 4 4 264 224
Troy 1 3 148 151 3 5 278 261
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 112 64 6 2 297 147
Arkansas St. 3 2 194 187 5 4 308 324
Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 102 131 3 5 230 309
Texas St. 1 3 68 127 2 6 130 241
South Alabama 0 4 50 117 1 7 117 243

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Appalachian St. 30, South Alabama 3

Georgia Southern 41, New Mexico St. 7

Georgia St. 52, Troy 33

Arkansas St. 38, Texas St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 24, Appalachian St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 36, Troy 35

Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 41

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Texas St. 3

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 4 1 198 129 7 2 340 225
Sacramento St. 4 0 169 84 6 2 323 156
Weber St. 4 0 157 97 6 2 240 163
Montana St. 3 2 158 116 6 3 285 213
Portland St. 3 3 190 181 5 5 342 262
E. Washington 3 2 199 161 4 5 344 323
Idaho 2 3 125 122 4 5 224 280
N. Arizona 2 3 169 218 4 5 329 367
UC Davis 2 3 157 168 4 5 265 270
Idaho St. 2 4 201 233 3 6 245 290
N. Colorado 2 3 127 177 2 7 168 335
Cal Poly 1 5 125 192 2 7 208 312
S. Utah 1 5 157 214 2 8 246 385

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

North Dakota 16, Montana St. 12

Montana 34, E. Washington 17

S. Utah 59, Idaho St. 34

N. Arizona 31, Portland St. 29

Weber St. 36, UC Davis 20

Sacramento St. 38, Cal Poly 14

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 42, S. Utah 7

E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 38

N. Colorado 26, Idaho St. 20

Idaho 21, Cal Poly 9

Montana 38, Portland St. 23

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 174 62 7 2 292 227
Campbell 3 0 108 77 6 2 249 215
Kennesaw St. 2 1 121 78 7 2 352 159
Hampton 1 2 83 83 5 4 329 248
Charleston Southern 1 2 66 107 3 6 172 313
Gardner-Webb 1 3 137 155 3 6 229 334
Presbyterian 0 5 62 209 0 9 120 343

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Merrimack 24, Presbyterian 21

Campbell 49, Gardner-Webb 47

Hampton 56, Virginia Lynchburg 6

Kennesaw St. 41, North Alabama 17

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Charleston Southern 13

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17

Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Kennesaw St. 21

North Alabama 25, Campbell 24

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 0 193 92 8 1 350 145
New Hampshire 4 1 111 84 5 3 161 133
Richmond 4 1 132 114 5 4 226 229
Villanova 3 3 199 192 6 3 316 226
Albany (NY) 3 2 163 150 5 4 300 236
Elon 3 3 171 142 4 5 234 243
Stony Brook 2 3 129 157 5 4 242 249
Towson 2 3 152 164 5 4 278 233
Delaware 2 3 116 154 4 5 211 258
Maine 2 3 138 158 4 5 277 278
William & Mary 1 4 125 175 3 6 217 273
Rhode Island 0 5 128 175 2 7 238 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Elon 38, Rhode Island 13

Richmond 35, Delaware 25

Maine 34, William & Mary 25

James Madison 27, Towson 10

Stony Brook 36, Villanova 35

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14

New Hampshire 28, Villanova 20

Towson 31, Delaware 24

William & Mary 31, Elon 29

Richmond 30, Stony Brook 10

Maine 47, Albany (NY) 31

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Dakota 3 2 124 164 5 3 205 232
North Alabama 1 0 41 21 3 6 216 290
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 260 221

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

North Dakota 16, Montana St. 12

Merrimack 24, Presbyterian 21

Kennesaw St. 41, North Alabama 17

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14

North Alabama 25, Campbell 24

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 4 0 138 55 7 0 260 71
Princeton 4 0 137 63 7 0 270 96
Yale 3 1 128 109 6 1 227 170
Harvard 2 2 107 68 4 3 223 137
Penn 1 3 100 154 3 4 193 230
Columbia 1 3 88 131 2 5 143 193
Cornell 1 3 82 118 2 5 131 160
Brown 0 4 100 182 1 6 194 290

___

Friday, Oct. 25

Dartmouth 59, Columbia 24

Saturday, Oct. 26

Yale 46, Penn 41

Princeton 30, Harvard 24

Cornell 37, Brown 35

Friday’s Games

Princeton 21, Cornell 7

Saturday’s Games

Yale 45, Columbia 10

Penn 38, Brown 36

Dartmouth 9, Harvard 6

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 6 0 210 160 8 1 294 263
Bethune-Cookman 4 1 149 111 6 2 207 195
NC A&T 4 1 212 79 6 2 276 166
SC State 3 2 147 117 5 3 225 185
NC Central 3 2 119 101 4 5 189 212
Norfolk St. 2 3 166 144 3 6 259 291
Howard 1 4 86 187 1 8 151 423
Morgan St. 1 5 93 157 1 8 129 318
Delaware St. 0 6 89 215 1 8 181 288

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

NC A&T 64, Howard 6

NC Central 30, Delaware St. 23

Florida A&M 24, Morgan St. 12

SC State 27, Bethune-Cookman 19

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 28, Howard 6

NC A&T 22, SC State 20

Norfolk St. 48, Morgan St. 0

Florida A&M 52, Delaware St. 30

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 0 184 50 9 0 353 105
South Dakota St. 4 1 159 98 7 2 299 146
N. Iowa 4 1 133 103 6 3 223 181
Illinois St. 3 2 86 92 6 3 199 160
S. Illinois 3 2 123 101 5 4 250 220
South Dakota 2 3 172 138 3 6 269 298
Youngstown St. 1 4 128 164 5 4 306 238
Indiana St. 1 4 64 137 3 6 151 216
Missouri St. 1 4 67 162 1 7 120 292
W. Illinois 1 4 107 178 1 8 175 303

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Youngstown St. 59, W. Illinois 14

Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 23, South Dakota St. 16

N. Iowa 29, Missouri St. 6

S. Illinois 48, South Dakota 28

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 23, Indiana St. 14

N. Iowa 27, Illinois St. 10

W. Illinois 38, South Dakota 34

South Dakota St. 35, Missouri St. 14

N. Dakota St. 56, Youngstown St. 17

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 4 0 135 30 8 1 296 151
Duquesne 4 0 99 65 6 2 198 156
Robert Morris 4 0 93 67 5 4 182 218
Sacred Heart 3 2 103 108 5 4 227 238
St. Francis (PA) 2 3 117 92 4 5 194 194
Bryant 1 4 84 138 2 8 165 299
Wagner 1 3 74 90 1 8 140 222
LIU 0 7 77 192 0 8 80 230

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCSU 28, LIU 0

Robert Morris 24, Bryant 20

Sacred Heart 36, St. Francis (PA) 33

Duquesne 28, Wagner 24

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 30, St. Francis (PA) 21

Robert Morris 28, LIU 17

CCSU 27, Wagner 13

Sacred Heart 24, Bryant 17

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 5 1 192 101 6 3 248 194
Austin Peay 4 1 190 125 6 3 309 213
SE Missouri 4 1 140 109 6 3 257 233
Jacksonville St. 3 3 144 153 6 4 278 265
E. Kentucky 3 2 158 115 5 4 253 193
Tennessee Tech 2 3 129 192 5 4 274 336
Murray St. 2 4 108 139 4 6 243 274
Tennessee St. 1 4 95 160 2 7 222 311
E. Illinois 0 5 90 152 0 9 109 265

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

SE Missouri 17, UT Martin 10

Austin Peay 58, Tennessee Tech 21

E. Kentucky 33, E. Illinois 6

Jacksonville St. 14, Murray St. 12

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 28, E. Kentucky 21

Tennessee Tech 17, Murray St. 7

SE Missouri 32, Tennessee St. 13

UT Martin 22, Jacksonville St. 17

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 3 0 76 41 5 4 177 222
Lehigh 3 1 95 89 4 4 141 185
Lafayette 2 1 69 65 2 7 181 267
Georgetown 1 3 79 91 5 4 249 139
Fordham 1 2 91 95 3 6 229 301
Colgate 1 3 62 98 2 8 138 311
Bucknell 1 2 63 56 1 7 125 299

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lehigh 27, Georgetown 24

Holy Cross 31, Colgate 10

Lafayette 21, Bucknell 17

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 24, Georgetown 14

Lafayette 38, Fordham 34

Holy Cross 24, Lehigh 17

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 5 0 209 86 6 2 309 199
Drake 4 1 161 96 4 4 185 191
Stetson 3 2 128 117 6 2 300 179
Davidson 3 2 156 135 6 3 298 193
Dayton 3 2 205 179 5 3 312 280
Marist 3 2 114 143 3 5 131 256
Morehead St. 2 3 144 169 4 5 282 311
Butler 1 4 105 154 2 7 166 304
Valparaiso 1 4 91 155 1 8 131 307
Jacksonville 0 5 107 186 2 7 204 307

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

San Diego 50, Dayton 38

Butler 24, Jacksonville 14

Valparaiso 19, Stetson 10

Marist 27, Davidson 21

Drake 36, Morehead St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Marist 37, Butler 27

Stetson 27, Jacksonville 24

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 35

Davidson 27, Valparaiso 21

San Diego 49, Drake 7

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 5 1 193 88 6 3 298 173
The Citadel 4 2 204 173 6 4 302 273
Wofford 4 1 194 115 5 3 270 212
Samford 3 2 161 192 4 4 296 317
Chattanooga 3 2 164 136 4 5 222 269
VMI 3 3 211 214 4 5 312 322
Mercer 2 3 134 168 3 5 240 257
W. Carolina 1 5 137 266 2 7 178 348
ETSU 0 6 108 154 2 7 183 220

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Samford 24, ETSU 17

Wofford 35, Chattanooga 34

The Citadel 35, Mercer 24

Furman 28, W. Carolina 7

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 43, VMI 35

Furman 35, Chattanooga 20

The Citadel 31, ETSU 27

Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 5 1 190 167 7 2 265 246
McNeese St. 4 3 201 176 6 4 266 274
Southeastern Louisiana 4 2 243 169 5 3 307 223
Nicholls 4 2 185 156 5 4 244 264
Sam Houston St. 4 2 163 92 5 4 294 158
Abilene Christian 4 3 208 174 5 4 305 239
Incarnate Word 4 3 201 214 5 4 271 293
Lamar 2 4 132 190 4 5 223 288
Houston Baptist 1 4 144 198 4 5 357 330
Northwestern St. 1 5 177 239 1 8 218 379
Stephen F. Austin 1 5 138 207 1 8 219 345

___

Saturday, Oct. 26

Southeastern Louisiana 52, Houston Baptist 13

Abilene Christian 37, Nicholls 31

McNeese St. 33, Stephen F. Austin 10

Northwestern St. 44, Incarnate Word 41

Cent. Arkansas 29, Sam Houston St. 25

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 45, Lamar 17

McNeese St. 30, Northwestern St. 20

Nicholls 27, Incarnate Word 23

Southeastern Louisiana 47, Stephen F. Austin 30

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern 4 1 141 114 5 4 275 230
Grambling St. 4 2 217 149 4 4 240 200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 130 110 5 3 272 233
Prairie View 2 3 190 176 3 5 293 255
Texas Southern 0 5 106 197 0 9 207 428
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 0 152 80 6 2 263 159
Alabama St. 3 2 129 114 4 4 193 211
Alabama A&M 2 3 153 179 5 4 303 308
Jackson St. 2 2 106 138 3 5 209 288
MVSU 1 4 88 155 2 7 165 249

___

Thursday, Oct. 24

Jackson St. 38, Prairie View 35

Saturday, Oct. 26

Alcorn St. 27, Southern 13

MVSU 35, Texas Southern 14

Alabama A&M 43, Alabama St. 41

Grambling St. 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 33

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 27, MVSU 0

Grambling St. 55, Texas Southern 20

Southern 35, Alabama A&M 31

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

