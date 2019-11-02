NCAA Football

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|263
|71
|9
|0
|398
|105
|Wake Forest
|3
|1
|152
|116
|7
|1
|304
|197
|Louisville
|3
|2
|165
|199
|5
|3
|262
|255
|Boston College
|3
|3
|208
|206
|5
|4
|307
|283
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|169
|179
|4
|5
|245
|259
|NC State
|1
|3
|63
|130
|4
|4
|199
|203
|Syracuse
|0
|5
|80
|177
|3
|6
|217
|276
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|106
|106
|6
|3
|188
|181
|Virginia
|3
|2
|139
|97
|5
|3
|239
|166
|Miami
|3
|3
|141
|129
|5
|4
|241
|165
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|147
|128
|4
|4
|220
|206
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|123
|156
|5
|3
|232
|228
|Duke
|2
|3
|147
|134
|4
|4
|236
|207
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|97
|172
|2
|6
|137
|233
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 12
Louisville 28, Virginia 21
Florida St. 35, Syracuse 17
North Carolina 20, Duke 17
Clemson 59, Boston College 7
|Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
Boston College 58, Syracuse 27
Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
Miami 27, Florida St. 10
Clemson 59, Wofford 14
Pittsburgh 20, Georgia Tech 10
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|1
|228
|126
|7
|2
|417
|202
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|89
|60
|6
|1
|200
|143
|Temple
|2
|2
|99
|153
|5
|3
|221
|222
|South Florida
|2
|2
|117
|125
|4
|4
|209
|227
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|75
|155
|3
|5
|172
|226
|UConn
|0
|5
|77
|233
|2
|7
|183
|358
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|5
|1
|242
|113
|7
|1
|321
|145
|SMU
|4
|0
|170
|110
|8
|0
|344
|222
|Memphis
|3
|1
|152
|111
|7
|1
|316
|184
|Tulane
|3
|2
|180
|152
|6
|3
|328
|229
|Houston
|1
|4
|138
|171
|3
|6
|276
|293
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|134
|192
|2
|7
|220
|297
___
|Thursday, Oct. 24
SMU 34, Houston 31
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Navy 41, Tulane 38
UConn 56, UMass 35
South Florida 45, East Carolina 20
Memphis 42, Tulsa 41
UCF 63, Temple 21
|Friday’s Games
Navy 56, UConn 10
|Saturday’s Games
UCF 44, Houston 29
Tulane 38, Tulsa 26
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|5
|0
|149
|104
|8
|0
|289
|148
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|227
|125
|7
|1
|394
|184
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|135
|125
|6
|2
|267
|163
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|186
|193
|6
|3
|334
|264
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|169
|119
|5
|3
|287
|183
|Texas
|3
|2
|182
|180
|5
|3
|313
|252
|TCU
|2
|3
|156
|148
|4
|4
|267
|209
|Texas Tech
|1
|4
|149
|194
|3
|5
|246
|235
|West Virginia
|1
|4
|102
|173
|3
|5
|173
|251
|Kansas
|1
|5
|153
|247
|3
|6
|232
|300
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Kansas St. 48, Oklahoma 41
TCU 37, Texas 27
Oklahoma St. 34, Iowa St. 27
Kansas 37, Texas Tech 34
|Thursday’s Games
Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
|Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 38, Kansas 10
Oklahoma St. 34, TCU 27
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|223
|37
|8
|0
|386
|63
|Penn St.
|5
|0
|167
|47
|8
|0
|308
|77
|Michigan
|4
|2
|177
|98
|7
|2
|286
|154
|Indiana
|3
|2
|148
|150
|6
|2
|272
|177
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|88
|141
|4
|4
|174
|175
|Maryland
|1
|5
|107
|230
|3
|6
|266
|270
|Rutgers
|0
|6
|24
|245
|2
|7
|132
|330
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|0
|206
|72
|8
|0
|307
|160
|Iowa
|3
|2
|91
|47
|6
|2
|195
|81
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|127
|91
|6
|2
|285
|91
|Illinois
|3
|3
|166
|163
|5
|4
|270
|223
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|127
|199
|4
|5
|237
|262
|Purdue
|2
|4
|135
|164
|3
|6
|221
|256
|Northwestern
|0
|5
|38
|140
|1
|6
|75
|171
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7
Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7
Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 38, Maryland 7
Purdue 31, Nebraska 27
Illinois 38, Rutgers 10
Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|4
|1
|180
|103
|6
|3
|298
|234
|Marshall
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|3
|236
|216
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|137
|105
|5
|4
|203
|186
|FIU
|3
|3
|166
|170
|5
|4
|254
|229
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|137
|181
|4
|5
|289
|334
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|137
|125
|3
|6
|224
|280
|Old Dominion
|0
|5
|54
|154
|1
|8
|133
|258
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|153
|102
|7
|1
|291
|189
|UAB
|3
|1
|119
|68
|6
|1
|209
|110
|Southern Miss
|3
|1
|126
|91
|5
|3
|233
|230
|North Texas
|3
|2
|195
|143
|4
|5
|315
|292
|UTSA
|2
|2
|74
|121
|3
|5
|150
|267
|UTEP
|0
|5
|93
|183
|1
|7
|153
|292
|Rice
|0
|5
|80
|129
|0
|9
|134
|253
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Southern Miss 20, Rice 6
Marshall 26, W. Kentucky 23
FAU 41, Old Dominion 3
Charlotte 39, North Texas 38
Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 17
Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21
|Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14
FIU 24, Old Dominion 17
Charlotte 34, Middle Tennessee 20
Marshall 20, Rice 7
North Texas 52, UTEP 26
FAU 35, W. Kentucky 24
UAB at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|270
|166
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|304
|235
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|208
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|222
|203
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|200
|468
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|144
|339
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
San Jose St. 34, Army 29
Georgia Southern 41, New Mexico St. 7
UConn 56, UMass 35
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
|Saturday’s Games
Liberty 63, UMass 21
Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
Air Force 17, Army 13
BYU at Utah St., 10 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|147
|89
|5
|4
|253
|201
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|100
|98
|4
|4
|180
|264
|Ohio
|3
|1
|136
|118
|4
|4
|243
|236
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|142
|91
|3
|5
|191
|247
|Bowling Green
|2
|3
|105
|162
|3
|6
|158
|304
|Akron
|0
|5
|33
|176
|0
|9
|92
|321
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|208
|144
|6
|4
|300
|271
|W. Michigan
|3
|2
|169
|106
|5
|4
|324
|232
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|129
|91
|4
|4
|264
|229
|Toledo
|2
|2
|89
|130
|5
|3
|227
|224
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|142
|138
|3
|6
|209
|251
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|121
|178
|4
|5
|236
|299
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
W. Michigan 49, Bowling Green 10
Ohio 34, Ball St. 21
N. Illinois 49, Akron 0
Toledo 37, E. Michigan 34
Buffalo 43, Cent. Michigan 20
Miami (Ohio) 23, Kent St. 16
|Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 48, N. Illinois 10
Buffalo 43, E. Michigan 14
Bowling Green 35, Akron 6
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|4
|1
|190
|111
|7
|2
|310
|188
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|127
|69
|6
|1
|247
|145
|Wyoming
|3
|1
|129
|56
|6
|2
|231
|141
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|100
|82
|4
|3
|203
|169
|Colorado St.
|3
|2
|153
|127
|4
|5
|291
|288
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|83
|135
|2
|6
|201
|301
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|114
|89
|7
|1
|174
|113
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|162
|149
|5
|3
|293
|283
|Nevada
|1
|3
|57
|159
|4
|4
|153
|301
|San Jose St.
|1
|3
|111
|130
|4
|4
|227
|235
|Fresno St.
|1
|2
|111
|117
|3
|4
|233
|223
|UNLV
|0
|5
|91
|204
|2
|7
|212
|310
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
San Jose St. 34, Army 29
Wyoming 31, Nevada 3
Hawaii 45, New Mexico 31
Colorado St. 41, Fresno St. 31
Air Force 31, Utah St. 7
San Diego St. 20, UNLV 17
|Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 37, UNLV 17
Air Force 17, Army 13
BYU at Utah St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|5
|1
|202
|81
|8
|1
|298
|110
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|165
|116
|5
|3
|250
|199
|UCLA
|3
|2
|191
|179
|3
|5
|233
|274
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|128
|148
|5
|3
|187
|169
|Arizona
|2
|4
|165
|236
|4
|5
|296
|336
|Colorado
|1
|4
|108
|187
|3
|5
|217
|279
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|0
|155
|82
|7
|1
|288
|118
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|160
|169
|4
|4
|269
|259
|Stanford
|3
|3
|137
|172
|4
|4
|181
|224
|Washington
|2
|4
|170
|152
|5
|4
|314
|205
|California
|1
|4
|61
|116
|4
|4
|139
|166
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|186
|190
|4
|4
|334
|238
___
|Friday, Oct. 25
Southern Cal 35, Colorado 31
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Stanford 41, Arizona 31
UCLA 42, Arizona St. 32
Utah 35, California 0
Oregon 37, Washington St. 35
|Saturday’s Games
Utah 33, Washington 28
Oregon St. 56, Arizona 38
Oregon at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|236
|102
|8
|0
|389
|122
|LSU
|4
|0
|167
|99
|8
|0
|374
|160
|Auburn
|3
|2
|168
|100
|6
|2
|274
|143
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|149
|6
|3
|310
|197
|Mississippi St.
|2
|4
|158
|198
|4
|5
|258
|272
|Mississippi
|2
|3
|137
|144
|3
|5
|207
|216
|Arkansas
|0
|6
|105
|239
|2
|7
|204
|317
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|1
|135
|57
|7
|1
|276
|91
|Florida
|4
|2
|170
|130
|7
|2
|277
|150
|Missouri
|2
|2
|93
|91
|5
|3
|254
|145
|Kentucky
|2
|4
|94
|129
|4
|4
|170
|170
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|91
|143
|3
|5
|192
|210
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|129
|184
|3
|5
|221
|218
|Vanderbilt
|1
|3
|71
|141
|2
|5
|129
|235
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Texas A&M 49, Mississippi St. 30
LSU 23, Auburn 20
Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21
Alabama 48, Arkansas 7
Kentucky 29, Missouri 7
|Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14
Georgia 24, Florida 17
Mississippi St. 54, Arkansas 24
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
UAB at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|176
|78
|7
|1
|308
|157
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|169
|129
|6
|2
|293
|279
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|98
|102
|5
|3
|200
|217
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|121
|152
|4
|4
|264
|224
|Troy
|1
|3
|148
|151
|3
|5
|278
|261
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|112
|64
|6
|2
|297
|147
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|194
|187
|5
|4
|308
|324
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|102
|131
|3
|5
|230
|309
|Texas St.
|1
|3
|68
|127
|2
|6
|130
|241
|South Alabama
|0
|4
|50
|117
|1
|7
|117
|243
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Appalachian St. 30, South Alabama 3
Georgia Southern 41, New Mexico St. 7
Georgia St. 52, Troy 33
Arkansas St. 38, Texas St. 14
|Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 24, Appalachian St. 21
|Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 36, Troy 35
Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 41
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Texas St. 3
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|4
|1
|198
|129
|7
|2
|340
|225
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|169
|84
|6
|2
|323
|156
|Weber St.
|4
|0
|157
|97
|6
|2
|240
|163
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|158
|116
|6
|3
|285
|213
|Portland St.
|3
|3
|190
|181
|5
|5
|342
|262
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|199
|161
|4
|5
|344
|323
|Idaho
|2
|3
|125
|122
|4
|5
|224
|280
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|169
|218
|4
|5
|329
|367
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|157
|168
|4
|5
|265
|270
|Idaho St.
|2
|4
|201
|233
|3
|6
|245
|290
|N. Colorado
|2
|3
|127
|177
|2
|7
|168
|335
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|125
|192
|2
|7
|208
|312
|S. Utah
|1
|5
|157
|214
|2
|8
|246
|385
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
North Dakota 16, Montana St. 12
Montana 34, E. Washington 17
S. Utah 59, Idaho St. 34
N. Arizona 31, Portland St. 29
Weber St. 36, UC Davis 20
Sacramento St. 38, Cal Poly 14
|Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 42, S. Utah 7
E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 38
N. Colorado 26, Idaho St. 20
Idaho 21, Cal Poly 9
Montana 38, Portland St. 23
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|174
|62
|7
|2
|292
|227
|Campbell
|3
|0
|108
|77
|6
|2
|249
|215
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|1
|121
|78
|7
|2
|352
|159
|Hampton
|1
|2
|83
|83
|5
|4
|329
|248
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|66
|107
|3
|6
|172
|313
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|137
|155
|3
|6
|229
|334
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|62
|209
|0
|9
|120
|343
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Merrimack 24, Presbyterian 21
Campbell 49, Gardner-Webb 47
Hampton 56, Virginia Lynchburg 6
Kennesaw St. 41, North Alabama 17
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Charleston Southern 13
|Saturday’s Games
Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17
Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Kennesaw St. 21
North Alabama 25, Campbell 24
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|0
|193
|92
|8
|1
|350
|145
|New Hampshire
|4
|1
|111
|84
|5
|3
|161
|133
|Richmond
|4
|1
|132
|114
|5
|4
|226
|229
|Villanova
|3
|3
|199
|192
|6
|3
|316
|226
|Albany (NY)
|3
|2
|163
|150
|5
|4
|300
|236
|Elon
|3
|3
|171
|142
|4
|5
|234
|243
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|129
|157
|5
|4
|242
|249
|Towson
|2
|3
|152
|164
|5
|4
|278
|233
|Delaware
|2
|3
|116
|154
|4
|5
|211
|258
|Maine
|2
|3
|138
|158
|4
|5
|277
|278
|William & Mary
|1
|4
|125
|175
|3
|6
|217
|273
|Rhode Island
|0
|5
|128
|175
|2
|7
|238
|292
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Elon 38, Rhode Island 13
Richmond 35, Delaware 25
Maine 34, William & Mary 25
James Madison 27, Towson 10
Stony Brook 36, Villanova 35
|Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14
New Hampshire 28, Villanova 20
Towson 31, Delaware 24
William & Mary 31, Elon 29
Richmond 30, Stony Brook 10
Maine 47, Albany (NY) 31
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|124
|164
|5
|3
|205
|232
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|3
|6
|216
|290
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|260
|221
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
North Dakota 16, Montana St. 12
Merrimack 24, Presbyterian 21
Kennesaw St. 41, North Alabama 17
|Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14
North Alabama 25, Campbell 24
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|0
|138
|55
|7
|0
|260
|71
|Princeton
|4
|0
|137
|63
|7
|0
|270
|96
|Yale
|3
|1
|128
|109
|6
|1
|227
|170
|Harvard
|2
|2
|107
|68
|4
|3
|223
|137
|Penn
|1
|3
|100
|154
|3
|4
|193
|230
|Columbia
|1
|3
|88
|131
|2
|5
|143
|193
|Cornell
|1
|3
|82
|118
|2
|5
|131
|160
|Brown
|0
|4
|100
|182
|1
|6
|194
|290
___
|Friday, Oct. 25
Dartmouth 59, Columbia 24
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Yale 46, Penn 41
Princeton 30, Harvard 24
Cornell 37, Brown 35
|Friday’s Games
Princeton 21, Cornell 7
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 45, Columbia 10
Penn 38, Brown 36
Dartmouth 9, Harvard 6
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|6
|0
|210
|160
|8
|1
|294
|263
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|1
|149
|111
|6
|2
|207
|195
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|212
|79
|6
|2
|276
|166
|SC State
|3
|2
|147
|117
|5
|3
|225
|185
|NC Central
|3
|2
|119
|101
|4
|5
|189
|212
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|166
|144
|3
|6
|259
|291
|Howard
|1
|4
|86
|187
|1
|8
|151
|423
|Morgan St.
|1
|5
|93
|157
|1
|8
|129
|318
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|89
|215
|1
|8
|181
|288
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
NC A&T 64, Howard 6
NC Central 30, Delaware St. 23
Florida A&M 24, Morgan St. 12
SC State 27, Bethune-Cookman 19
|Saturday’s Games
NC Central 28, Howard 6
NC A&T 22, SC State 20
Norfolk St. 48, Morgan St. 0
Florida A&M 52, Delaware St. 30
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|184
|50
|9
|0
|353
|105
|South Dakota St.
|4
|1
|159
|98
|7
|2
|299
|146
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|133
|103
|6
|3
|223
|181
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|86
|92
|6
|3
|199
|160
|S. Illinois
|3
|2
|123
|101
|5
|4
|250
|220
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|172
|138
|3
|6
|269
|298
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|128
|164
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|64
|137
|3
|6
|151
|216
|Missouri St.
|1
|4
|67
|162
|1
|7
|120
|292
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|107
|178
|1
|8
|175
|303
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Youngstown St. 59, W. Illinois 14
Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 7
N. Dakota St. 23, South Dakota St. 16
N. Iowa 29, Missouri St. 6
S. Illinois 48, South Dakota 28
|Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 23, Indiana St. 14
N. Iowa 27, Illinois St. 10
W. Illinois 38, South Dakota 34
South Dakota St. 35, Missouri St. 14
N. Dakota St. 56, Youngstown St. 17
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|4
|0
|135
|30
|8
|1
|296
|151
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|99
|65
|6
|2
|198
|156
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|93
|67
|5
|4
|182
|218
|Sacred Heart
|3
|2
|103
|108
|5
|4
|227
|238
|St. Francis (PA)
|2
|3
|117
|92
|4
|5
|194
|194
|Bryant
|1
|4
|84
|138
|2
|8
|165
|299
|Wagner
|1
|3
|74
|90
|1
|8
|140
|222
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|8
|80
|230
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
CCSU 28, LIU 0
Robert Morris 24, Bryant 20
Sacred Heart 36, St. Francis (PA) 33
Duquesne 28, Wagner 24
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 30, St. Francis (PA) 21
Robert Morris 28, LIU 17
CCSU 27, Wagner 13
Sacred Heart 24, Bryant 17
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|192
|101
|6
|3
|248
|194
|Austin Peay
|4
|1
|190
|125
|6
|3
|309
|213
|SE Missouri
|4
|1
|140
|109
|6
|3
|257
|233
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|144
|153
|6
|4
|278
|265
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|158
|115
|5
|4
|253
|193
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|129
|192
|5
|4
|274
|336
|Murray St.
|2
|4
|108
|139
|4
|6
|243
|274
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|95
|160
|2
|7
|222
|311
|E. Illinois
|0
|5
|90
|152
|0
|9
|109
|265
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
SE Missouri 17, UT Martin 10
Austin Peay 58, Tennessee Tech 21
E. Kentucky 33, E. Illinois 6
Jacksonville St. 14, Murray St. 12
|Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 28, E. Kentucky 21
Tennessee Tech 17, Murray St. 7
SE Missouri 32, Tennessee St. 13
UT Martin 22, Jacksonville St. 17
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|76
|41
|5
|4
|177
|222
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|95
|89
|4
|4
|141
|185
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|69
|65
|2
|7
|181
|267
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|79
|91
|5
|4
|249
|139
|Fordham
|1
|2
|91
|95
|3
|6
|229
|301
|Colgate
|1
|3
|62
|98
|2
|8
|138
|311
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|63
|56
|1
|7
|125
|299
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Lehigh 27, Georgetown 24
Holy Cross 31, Colgate 10
Lafayette 21, Bucknell 17
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate 24, Georgetown 14
Lafayette 38, Fordham 34
Holy Cross 24, Lehigh 17
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|5
|0
|209
|86
|6
|2
|309
|199
|Drake
|4
|1
|161
|96
|4
|4
|185
|191
|Stetson
|3
|2
|128
|117
|6
|2
|300
|179
|Davidson
|3
|2
|156
|135
|6
|3
|298
|193
|Dayton
|3
|2
|205
|179
|5
|3
|312
|280
|Marist
|3
|2
|114
|143
|3
|5
|131
|256
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|144
|169
|4
|5
|282
|311
|Butler
|1
|4
|105
|154
|2
|7
|166
|304
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|91
|155
|1
|8
|131
|307
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|107
|186
|2
|7
|204
|307
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
San Diego 50, Dayton 38
Butler 24, Jacksonville 14
Valparaiso 19, Stetson 10
Marist 27, Davidson 21
Drake 36, Morehead St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Marist 37, Butler 27
Stetson 27, Jacksonville 24
Dayton 49, Morehead St. 35
Davidson 27, Valparaiso 21
San Diego 49, Drake 7
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|5
|1
|193
|88
|6
|3
|298
|173
|The Citadel
|4
|2
|204
|173
|6
|4
|302
|273
|Wofford
|4
|1
|194
|115
|5
|3
|270
|212
|Samford
|3
|2
|161
|192
|4
|4
|296
|317
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|164
|136
|4
|5
|222
|269
|VMI
|3
|3
|211
|214
|4
|5
|312
|322
|Mercer
|2
|3
|134
|168
|3
|5
|240
|257
|W. Carolina
|1
|5
|137
|266
|2
|7
|178
|348
|ETSU
|0
|6
|108
|154
|2
|7
|183
|220
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Samford 24, ETSU 17
Wofford 35, Chattanooga 34
The Citadel 35, Mercer 24
Furman 28, W. Carolina 7
|Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 43, VMI 35
Furman 35, Chattanooga 20
The Citadel 31, ETSU 27
Clemson 59, Wofford 14
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|1
|190
|167
|7
|2
|265
|246
|McNeese St.
|4
|3
|201
|176
|6
|4
|266
|274
|Southeastern Louisiana
|4
|2
|243
|169
|5
|3
|307
|223
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|185
|156
|5
|4
|244
|264
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|2
|163
|92
|5
|4
|294
|158
|Abilene Christian
|4
|3
|208
|174
|5
|4
|305
|239
|Incarnate Word
|4
|3
|201
|214
|5
|4
|271
|293
|Lamar
|2
|4
|132
|190
|4
|5
|223
|288
|Houston Baptist
|1
|4
|144
|198
|4
|5
|357
|330
|Northwestern St.
|1
|5
|177
|239
|1
|8
|218
|379
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|5
|138
|207
|1
|8
|219
|345
___
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Southeastern Louisiana 52, Houston Baptist 13
Abilene Christian 37, Nicholls 31
McNeese St. 33, Stephen F. Austin 10
Northwestern St. 44, Incarnate Word 41
Cent. Arkansas 29, Sam Houston St. 25
|Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 45, Lamar 17
McNeese St. 30, Northwestern St. 20
Nicholls 27, Incarnate Word 23
Southeastern Louisiana 47, Stephen F. Austin 30
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern
|4
|1
|141
|114
|5
|4
|275
|230
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|217
|149
|4
|4
|240
|200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|130
|110
|5
|3
|272
|233
|Prairie View
|2
|3
|190
|176
|3
|5
|293
|255
|Texas Southern
|0
|5
|106
|197
|0
|9
|207
|428
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|152
|80
|6
|2
|263
|159
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|129
|114
|4
|4
|193
|211
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|153
|179
|5
|4
|303
|308
|Jackson St.
|2
|2
|106
|138
|3
|5
|209
|288
|MVSU
|1
|4
|88
|155
|2
|7
|165
|249
___
|Thursday, Oct. 24
Jackson St. 38, Prairie View 35
|Saturday, Oct. 26
Alcorn St. 27, Southern 13
MVSU 35, Texas Southern 14
Alabama A&M 43, Alabama St. 41
Grambling St. 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 33
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 27, MVSU 0
Grambling St. 55, Texas Southern 20
Southern 35, Alabama A&M 31
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
