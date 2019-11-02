NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|135
|103
|7
|1
|246
|186
|UCF
|4
|1
|228
|126
|7
|2
|417
|202
|Temple
|2
|2
|99
|153
|5
|3
|221
|222
|South Florida
|2
|2
|117
|125
|4
|4
|209
|227
|East Carolina
|0
|5
|118
|201
|3
|6
|215
|272
|UConn
|0
|5
|77
|233
|2
|7
|183
|358
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|4
|0
|170
|110
|8
|0
|344
|222
|Navy
|5
|1
|242
|113
|7
|1
|321
|145
|Memphis
|3
|1
|152
|111
|7
|1
|316
|184
|Tulane
|3
|2
|180
|152
|6
|3
|328
|229
|Houston
|1
|4
|138
|171
|3
|6
|276
|293
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|134
|192
|2
|7
|220
|299
___
Navy 56, UConn 10
UCF 44, Houston 29
Tulane 38, Tulsa 26
Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43
SMU at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 8 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, Noon
UConn at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|263
|71
|9
|0
|398
|105
|Wake Forest
|3
|1
|152
|116
|7
|1
|304
|197
|Louisville
|3
|2
|165
|199
|5
|3
|262
|255
|Boston College
|3
|3
|208
|206
|5
|4
|307
|283
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|169
|179
|4
|5
|245
|259
|NC State
|1
|3
|63
|130
|4
|4
|199
|203
|Syracuse
|0
|5
|80
|177
|3
|6
|217
|276
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|106
|106
|6
|3
|188
|181
|Virginia
|3
|2
|139
|97
|5
|3
|239
|166
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|147
|128
|4
|4
|220
|206
|Miami
|3
|3
|141
|129
|5
|4
|241
|165
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|123
|156
|5
|3
|232
|228
|Duke
|2
|3
|147
|134
|4
|4
|236
|207
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|97
|172
|2
|6
|137
|233
___
Boston College 58, Syracuse 27
Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
Miami 27, Florida St. 10
Clemson 59, Wofford 14
Pittsburgh 20, Georgia Tech 10
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Boston College, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|5
|0
|149
|104
|8
|0
|289
|148
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|227
|125
|7
|1
|394
|184
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|135
|125
|6
|2
|267
|163
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|169
|119
|5
|3
|287
|183
|Texas
|3
|2
|182
|180
|5
|3
|313
|252
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|186
|193
|6
|3
|334
|264
|TCU
|2
|3
|156
|148
|4
|4
|267
|209
|Texas Tech
|1
|4
|149
|194
|3
|5
|246
|235
|West Virginia
|1
|4
|102
|173
|3
|5
|173
|251
|Kansas
|1
|5
|153
|247
|3
|6
|232
|300
___
Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
Kansas St. 38, Kansas 10
Oklahoma St. 34, TCU 27
Baylor at TCU, Noon
Kansas St. at Texas, Noon
Texas Tech at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.<
