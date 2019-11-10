NCAA Football

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 0 183 106 8 1 294 189 UCF 4 1 228 126 7 2 417 202 Temple 3 2 116 160 6 3 238 229 South Florida 2 3 124 142 4 5 216 244 East Carolina 0 6 169 260 3 7 266 331 UConn 0 6 80 281 2 8 186 406 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 5 1 277 215 9 1 451 327 Navy 5 1 242 113 7 1 321 145 Memphis 4 1 206 159 8 1 370 232 Tulane 3 2 180 152 6 3 328 229 Houston 1 4 138 171 3 6 276 293 Tulsa 0 5 134 192 2 7 220 299

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 17, South Florida 7

Friday’s Games

UCF at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU 59, East Carolina 51

Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 263 71 9 0 398 105 Wake Forest 3 2 169 152 7 2 321 233 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 5 5 283 290 Louisville 3 3 192 251 5 4 289 307 Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 5 338 321 NC State 1 3 63 130 4 4 199 203 Syracuse 0 5 80 177 3 6 217 276 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 5 2 210 156 7 3 310 225 Pittsburgh 3 2 106 106 6 3 188 181 Virginia Tech 3 2 159 173 6 3 268 245 Miami 4 3 193 156 6 4 293 192 North Carolina 3 3 178 166 4 5 251 244 Duke 2 3 147 134 4 5 243 245 Georgia Tech 1 5 125 205 2 7 165 266

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 38, Boston College 31

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28

Miami 52, Louisville 27

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Alabama St. at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 6 0 178 127 9 0 318 171 Oklahoma 4 1 227 125 7 1 394 184 Texas 4 2 209 204 6 3 340 276 Iowa St. 3 2 169 119 5 3 287 183 Kansas St. 3 3 159 152 6 3 291 190 Oklahoma St. 3 3 186 193 6 3 334 264 TCU 2 4 179 177 4 5 290 238 Texas Tech 2 4 187 211 4 5 284 252 Kansas 1 5 153 247 3 6 232 300 West Virginia 1 5 119 211 3 6 190 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Texas 27, Kansas St. 24

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.<

