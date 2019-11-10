NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|183
|106
|8
|1
|294
|189
|UCF
|4
|1
|228
|126
|7
|2
|417
|202
|Temple
|3
|2
|116
|160
|6
|3
|238
|229
|South Florida
|2
|3
|124
|142
|4
|5
|216
|244
|East Carolina
|0
|6
|169
|260
|3
|7
|266
|331
|UConn
|0
|6
|80
|281
|2
|8
|186
|406
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|5
|1
|277
|215
|9
|1
|451
|327
|Navy
|5
|1
|242
|113
|7
|1
|321
|145
|Memphis
|4
|1
|206
|159
|8
|1
|370
|232
|Tulane
|3
|2
|180
|152
|6
|3
|328
|229
|Houston
|1
|4
|138
|171
|3
|6
|276
|293
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|134
|192
|2
|7
|220
|299
___
Temple 17, South Florida 7
UCF at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU 59, East Carolina 51
Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
Tulane at Temple, Noon
Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|263
|71
|9
|0
|398
|105
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|169
|152
|7
|2
|321
|233
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|5
|5
|283
|290
|Louisville
|3
|3
|192
|251
|5
|4
|289
|307
|Boston College
|3
|4
|239
|244
|5
|5
|338
|321
|NC State
|1
|3
|63
|130
|4
|4
|199
|203
|Syracuse
|0
|5
|80
|177
|3
|6
|217
|276
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|5
|2
|210
|156
|7
|3
|310
|225
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|106
|106
|6
|3
|188
|181
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|159
|173
|6
|3
|268
|245
|Miami
|4
|3
|193
|156
|6
|4
|293
|192
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|178
|166
|4
|5
|251
|244
|Duke
|2
|3
|147
|134
|4
|5
|243
|245
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|125
|205
|2
|7
|165
|266
___
Florida St. 38, Boston College 31
Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28
Miami 52, Louisville 27
Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17
Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m.
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|6
|0
|178
|127
|9
|0
|318
|171
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|227
|125
|7
|1
|394
|184
|Texas
|4
|2
|209
|204
|6
|3
|340
|276
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|169
|119
|5
|3
|287
|183
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|159
|152
|6
|3
|291
|190
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|186
|193
|6
|3
|334
|264
|TCU
|2
|4
|179
|177
|4
|5
|290
|238
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|187
|211
|4
|5
|284
|252
|Kansas
|1
|5
|153
|247
|3
|6
|232
|300
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|119
|211
|3
|6
|190
|289
___
Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
Texas 27, Kansas St. 24
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Texas at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.<
