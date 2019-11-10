NCAA Football

Listen Live Sports

November 10, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 5 0 183 106 8 1 294 189
UCF 4 1 228 126 7 2 417 202
Temple 3 2 116 160 6 3 238 229
South Florida 2 3 124 142 4 5 216 244
East Carolina 0 6 169 260 3 7 266 331
UConn 0 6 80 281 2 8 186 406
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 5 1 277 215 9 1 451 327
Navy 5 1 242 113 7 1 321 145
Memphis 4 1 206 159 8 1 370 232
Tulane 3 2 180 152 6 3 328 229
Houston 1 4 138 171 3 6 276 293
Tulsa 0 5 134 192 2 7 220 299

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 17, South Florida 7

Friday’s Games

UCF at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU 59, East Carolina 51

Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 7 0 318 81 10 0 453 115
Wake Forest 3 2 169 152 7 2 321 233
Florida St. 4 4 207 210 5 5 283 290
Louisville 3 3 192 251 5 4 289 307
Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 5 338 321
NC State 1 4 73 185 4 5 209 258
Syracuse 0 5 80 177 3 6 217 276
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 5 2 210 156 7 3 310 225
Pittsburgh 3 2 106 106 6 3 188 181
Virginia Tech 3 2 159 173 6 3 268 245
Miami 4 3 193 156 6 4 293 192
North Carolina 3 3 178 166 4 5 251 244
Duke 2 3 147 134 4 5 243 245
Georgia Tech 1 5 125 205 2 7 165 266

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 38, Boston College 31

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28

Miami 52, Louisville 27

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Clemson 55, NC State 10

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Alabama St. at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 6 0 178 127 9 0 318 171
Oklahoma 5 1 269 166 8 1 436 225
Texas 4 2 209 204 6 3 340 276
Kansas St. 3 3 159 152 6 3 291 190
Oklahoma St. 3 3 186 193 6 3 334 264
Iowa St. 3 3 210 161 5 4 328 225
TCU 2 4 179 177 4 5 290 238
Texas Tech 2 4 187 211 4 5 284 252
Kansas 1 5 153 247 3 6 232 300
West Virginia 1 5 119 211 3 6 190 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Texas 27, Kansas St. 24

Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41

Saturday, Nov. 16

TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.<

