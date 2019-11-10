NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|183
|106
|8
|1
|294
|189
|UCF
|4
|2
|259
|160
|7
|3
|448
|236
|Temple
|3
|2
|116
|160
|6
|3
|238
|229
|South Florida
|2
|3
|124
|142
|4
|5
|216
|244
|East Carolina
|0
|6
|169
|260
|3
|7
|266
|331
|UConn
|0
|6
|80
|281
|2
|8
|186
|406
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|5
|1
|277
|215
|9
|1
|451
|327
|Navy
|5
|1
|242
|113
|7
|1
|321
|145
|Memphis
|4
|1
|206
|159
|8
|1
|370
|232
|Tulane
|3
|2
|180
|152
|6
|3
|328
|229
|Houston
|1
|4
|138
|171
|3
|6
|276
|293
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|168
|223
|3
|7
|254
|330
___
Temple 17, South Florida 7
Tulsa 34, UCF 31
SMU 59, East Carolina 51
Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
Tulane at Temple, Noon
Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|7
|0
|318
|81
|10
|0
|453
|115
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|169
|152
|7
|2
|321
|233
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|5
|5
|283
|290
|Louisville
|3
|3
|192
|251
|5
|4
|289
|307
|Boston College
|3
|4
|239
|244
|5
|5
|338
|321
|NC State
|1
|4
|73
|185
|4
|5
|209
|258
|Syracuse
|0
|5
|80
|177
|3
|6
|217
|276
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|5
|2
|210
|156
|7
|3
|310
|225
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|106
|106
|6
|3
|188
|181
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|159
|173
|6
|3
|268
|245
|Miami
|4
|3
|193
|156
|6
|4
|293
|192
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|178
|166
|4
|5
|251
|244
|Duke
|2
|3
|147
|134
|4
|5
|243
|245
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|125
|205
|2
|7
|165
|266
___
Florida St. 38, Boston College 31
Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28
Miami 52, Louisville 27
Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17
Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
Clemson 55, NC State 10
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m.
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|6
|0
|178
|127
|9
|0
|318
|171
|Oklahoma
|5
|1
|269
|166
|8
|1
|436
|225
|Texas
|4
|2
|209
|204
|6
|3
|340
|276
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|159
|152
|6
|3
|291
|190
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|186
|193
|6
|3
|334
|264
|Iowa St.
|3
|3
|210
|161
|5
|4
|328
|225
|TCU
|2
|4
|179
|177
|4
|5
|290
|238
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|187
|211
|4
|5
|284
|252
|Kansas
|1
|5
|153
|247
|3
|6
|232
|300
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|119
|211
|3
|6
|190
|289
___
Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
Texas 27, Kansas St. 24
Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41
TCU at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., Noon
Texas at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.<
