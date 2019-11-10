NCAA Football

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 0 183 106 8 1 294 189 UCF 4 2 259 160 7 3 448 236 Temple 3 2 116 160 6 3 238 229 South Florida 2 3 124 142 4 5 216 244 East Carolina 0 6 169 260 3 7 266 331 UConn 0 6 80 281 2 8 186 406 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 5 1 277 215 9 1 451 327 Navy 5 1 242 113 7 1 321 145 Memphis 4 1 206 159 8 1 370 232 Tulane 3 2 180 152 6 3 328 229 Houston 1 4 138 171 3 6 276 293 Tulsa 1 5 168 223 3 7 254 330

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 17, South Florida 7

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 34, UCF 31

Saturday’s Games

SMU 59, East Carolina 51

Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Temple, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 7 0 318 81 10 0 453 115 Wake Forest 3 2 169 152 7 2 321 233 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 5 5 283 290 Louisville 3 3 192 251 5 4 289 307 Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 5 338 321 NC State 1 4 73 185 4 5 209 258 Syracuse 0 5 80 177 3 6 217 276 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 5 2 210 156 7 3 310 225 Pittsburgh 3 2 106 106 6 3 188 181 Virginia Tech 3 2 159 173 6 3 268 245 Miami 4 3 193 156 6 4 293 192 North Carolina 3 3 178 166 4 5 251 244 Duke 2 3 147 134 4 5 243 245 Georgia Tech 1 5 125 205 2 7 165 266

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 38, Boston College 31

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28

Miami 52, Louisville 27

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Clemson 55, NC State 10

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Alabama St. at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 6 0 178 127 9 0 318 171 Oklahoma 5 1 269 166 8 1 436 225 Texas 4 2 209 204 6 3 340 276 Kansas St. 3 3 159 152 6 3 291 190 Oklahoma St. 3 3 186 193 6 3 334 264 Iowa St. 3 3 210 161 5 4 328 225 TCU 2 4 179 177 4 5 290 238 Texas Tech 2 4 187 211 4 5 284 252 Kansas 1 5 153 247 3 6 232 300 West Virginia 1 5 119 211 3 6 190 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Texas 27, Kansas St. 24

Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41

Saturday, Nov. 16

TCU at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.<

