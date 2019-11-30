NCAA Football

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|2
|353
|253
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|4
|3
|158
|196
|7
|4
|280
|265
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|7
|104
|312
|2
|9
|210
|437
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|11
|1
|498
|293
|Navy
|6
|1
|277
|141
|8
|2
|376
|225
|SMU
|5
|2
|305
|250
|9
|2
|479
|362
|Tulane
|3
|4
|232
|215
|6
|5
|380
|292
|Houston
|2
|5
|189
|230
|4
|7
|327
|352
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|378
___
Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24
UCF 34, South Florida 7
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
UConn at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.
Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|12
|0
|543
|121
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|5
|332
|302
|Boston College
|3
|4
|239
|244
|5
|6
|345
|361
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|6
|119
|247
|4
|7
|255
|320
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|3
|404
|282
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|140
|161
|7
|4
|222
|236
|Miami
|4
|3
|193
|156
|6
|5
|317
|222
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|205
|200
|5
|6
|334
|285
|Duke
|2
|5
|180
|222
|4
|7
|276
|333
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT
Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, NC, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|7
|1
|233
|171
|10
|1
|373
|215
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|331
|221
|10
|1
|498
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|237
|219
|8
|3
|385
|290
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|274
|213
|7
|4
|392
|277
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|209
|203
|7
|4
|341
|241
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|7
|197
|319
|3
|8
|276
|372
___
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon<
