NCAA Football

November 30, 2019 6:14 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 2 353 253
UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274
Temple 4 3 158 196 7 4 280 265
South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347
East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404
UConn 0 7 104 312 2 9 210 437
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 334 220 11 1 498 293
Navy 6 1 277 141 8 2 376 225
SMU 5 2 305 250 9 2 479 362
Tulane 3 4 232 215 6 5 380 292
Houston 2 5 189 230 4 7 327 352
Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 378

Friday’s Games

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

UCF 34, South Florida 7

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

UConn at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 370 84 12 0 543 121
Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406
Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351
Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 5 332 302
Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 6 345 361
Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368
NC State 1 6 119 247 4 7 255 320
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 3 404 282
Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284
Pittsburgh 4 3 140 161 7 4 222 236
Miami 4 3 193 156 6 5 317 222
North Carolina 3 4 205 200 5 6 334 285
Duke 2 5 180 222 4 7 276 333
Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

Friday’s Games

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT

Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Virginia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, NC, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 7 1 233 171 10 1 373 215
Oklahoma 7 1 331 221 10 1 498 280
Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 219 8 3 385 290
Iowa St. 5 3 274 213 7 4 392 277
Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347
Kansas St. 4 4 209 203 7 4 341 241
TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317
West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346
Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364
Kansas 1 7 197 319 3 8 276 372

Friday’s Games

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Baylor vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon<

