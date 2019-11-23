Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football Scores

November 23, 2019 3:00 pm
 
EAST

BYU 56, UMass 24

Bryant 14, Wagner 10

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0

James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21

Merrimack 24, LIU 10

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13

Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13

Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14

SOUTH

Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3

Auburn 52, Samford 0

Wofford 31, The Citadel 11

MIDWEST

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22

Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17

Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3

