NCAA Football Scores

EAST
BYU 56, UMass 24
Bryant 14, Wagner 10
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0
James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21
Merrimack 24, LIU 10
Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13
Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13
Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14
SOUTH
Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3
Auburn 52, Samford 0
Wofford 31, The Citadel 11
MIDWEST
Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17
Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.