Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA: Tennessee transfer must to sit out season at UConn

November 1, 2019 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA has denied a waiver request that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play at Connecticut this season.

UConn argued that issues at Tennessee, which fired coach Holly Warwick in March, met the NCAA’s recently revised standards for a waiver. The Huskies hoped the 6-foot guard could continue her athletic career without sitting out a season.

Westbrook led the Volunteers in scoring last season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn athletic director David Benedict says the school will appeal. He adds he’s surprised by the decision “because the NCAA talks to us about serving the best interest of the student.”

Advertisement

He says UConn provided 100 pages of supporting documentation and Tennessee didn’t oppose the waiver application.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

UConn, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, opens its season on Nov. 10 against Cal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb