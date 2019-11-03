Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

November 3, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Western Michigan 1 0 1 1 5 10 7 3 3 2
Colorado College 0 1 1 0 1 7 10 2 3 1
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 2
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 1
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 1
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3
Thursday’s Game

Omaha 4, Alaska Anchorage 3

Friday’s Games

Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 3

Denver 6, Niagara 2

W. Michigan 6, Colorado College 3

Omaha 3, Alaska Anchorage 3, OT

Miami 4, U.S. Under-18 2

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 5, OT

W. Michigan 4, Colorado College 4, OT

North Dakota 3, Michigan Tech 1

Denver 4, Niagara 0

Friday, Nov. 8

St. Cloud St. at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

St. Cloud St. at N. Michigan, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

