The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCHC Glance

November 10, 2019 11:34 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 2 0 0 0 6 12 5 7 1 1
Western Michigan 1 0 1 1 5 10 7 5 3 2
Minnesota-Duluth 1 0 1 0 4 8 5 4 3 1
Denver 0 1 1 1 2 5 8 8 1 1
Colorado College 0 1 1 0 1 7 10 2 3 1
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 1
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3
Miami 0 2 0 0 0 5 12 2 5 2
Friday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, N. Michigan 3

W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 2

Denver 3, Minn. Duluth 3, DU wins shootout

Wisconsin 5, Omaha 2

North Dakota 7, Miami 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT

W. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 2

Minn. Duluth 5, Denver 2

North Dakota 5, Miami 4

Omaha 5, Wisconsin 2

Friday, Nov. 15

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

