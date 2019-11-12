NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|5
|7
|1
|1
|Western Michigan
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|10
|7
|5
|3
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|8
|5
|4
|3
|1
|Denver
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|8
|1
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|10
|2
|3
|1
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|2
|5
|2
|Friday’s Games
Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
