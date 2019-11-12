Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

November 12, 2019 2:38 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 2 0 0 0 6 12 5 7 1 1
Western Michigan 1 0 1 1 5 10 7 5 3 2
Minnesota-Duluth 1 0 1 0 4 8 5 4 3 1
Denver 0 1 1 1 2 5 8 8 1 1
Colorado College 0 1 1 0 1 7 10 2 3 1
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 1
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3
Miami 0 2 0 0 0 5 12 2 5 2
Friday’s Games

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Colorado College at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Colorado College at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

