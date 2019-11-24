Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

November 24, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 5 0 1 1 17 23 10 10 1 2
Minnesota-Duluth 4 1 1 0 13 21 13 7 4 1
Western Michigan 3 2 1 1 11 19 22 7 5 2
Miami 2 3 1 1 8 17 20 4 6 3
Colorado College 2 3 1 0 7 19 23 4 5 1
Denver 1 3 2 1 6 14 16 9 3 2
Omaha 1 2 1 0 4 12 13 6 4 2
St. Cloud St. 0 4 0 0 0 7 15 2 6 4
Friday’s Games

Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 3

Miami 3, Omaha 3, Miami wins 3×3 OT

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 2

W. Michigan 2, Denver 1

Saturday’s Games

Minn. Duluth 5, Colorado College 0

North Dakota 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT

Miami 4, Omaha 1

Denver 6, W. Michigan 1

Thursday’s Game

North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

