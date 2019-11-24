NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|5
|0
|1
|1
|17
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|4
|1
|1
|0
|13
|21
|13
|7
|4
|1
|Western Michigan
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11
|19
|22
|7
|5
|2
|Miami
|2
|3
|1
|1
|8
|17
|20
|4
|6
|3
|Colorado College
|2
|3
|1
|0
|7
|19
|23
|4
|5
|1
|Denver
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|14
|16
|9
|3
|2
|Omaha
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|13
|6
|4
|2
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|15
|2
|6
|4
|Friday’s Games
Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 3
Miami 3, Omaha 3, Miami wins 3×3 OT
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 2
W. Michigan 2, Denver 1
Minn. Duluth 5, Colorado College 0
North Dakota 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT
Miami 4, Omaha 1
Denver 6, W. Michigan 1
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.