Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Neese carries Indiana St. over Missouri-St. Louis 62-55

November 30, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese scored 19 points with four 3-pointers as Indiana State used a late run to beat Division II Missouri-St. Louis 62-55 on Saturday.

Christopher Agbo’s free throw tied it at 43 with 9:01 to play and the Sycamores scored 10 unanswered points to pull ahead for good.

Tyreke Key had 16 points for Indiana State (3-4).

Jordan Barnes, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Sycamores, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Advertisement

Yaakema Rose Jr. had 15 points for the Tritons. Jalen Wilkins-McCoy added 11 points and five steals.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Indiana State takes on North Dakota State at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president