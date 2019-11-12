Nelson leads American over George Washington 67-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 20 points and hit a fadeaway jump shot at the buzzer as American narrowly defeated George Washington 67-65 on Tuesday night.

George Washington’s Jameer Nelson had driven coast-to-coast through traffic to tie the game at 65-65 with 14.9 seconds left. The second half was closely fought with neither team leading by more than seven.

Sa’eed Nelson is the Patriot League’s preseason pick for Player of the Year.

Jacob Boonyasith had 13 points for American (1-2), and Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Josh Alexander had seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Arnaldo Toro had 20 points and a career-high 24 rebounds for George Washington (1-2). The rebounds tie the single-game record for both the school and the Atlantic 10 conference. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. He also had nine turnovers but only one assist. Jamison Battle had 12 points.

American faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday. George Washington faces Morgan State at home on Saturday.

