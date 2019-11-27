Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nelson’s 25 PTs sends American vaulting past Howard

November 27, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 25 points as American beat Howard 86-69 on Tuesday night.

Nelson hit 11 of 14 shots.

Jacob Boonyasith had 13 points and nine rebounds for American (2-3). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 11 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points for the hosts.

Wayne Bristol Jr. had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row to start the season. Charles Williams added 21 points. Khalil Robinson had six assists.

Advertisement

Kyle Foster, the Bison’s second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

American faces Albany on the road on Saturday. Howard looks for its first win against Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established