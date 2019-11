Nets-Celtics, Box

By The Associated Press

BROOKLYN (110)

Harris 8-13 0-0 21, Prince 4-10 0-0 12, Allen 6-8 5-12 17, Dinwiddie 5-19 4-5 16, Temple 8-14 0-0 22, Kurucs 1-3 0-0 2, Claxton 0-0 0-2 0, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3, Nwaba 4-5 0-0 10, Musa 2-6 0-0 4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 40-90 9-19 110.

BOSTON (121)

Tatum 5-17 6-6 16, Brown 9-15 2-2 22, Theis 6-10 2-2 14, Walker 13-24 7-7 39, Smart 3-8 2-2 10, Ojeleye 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 1-5 2-4 4, Poirier 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Wanamaker 5-7 1-1 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-97 22-24 121.

Brooklyn 23 40 23 24—110 Boston 30 27 34 30—121

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 21-56 (Temple 6-12, Harris 5-9, Prince 4-10, Nwaba 2-3, Dinwiddie 2-8, Shumpert 1-4, Pinson 1-5, Kurucs 0-2, Musa 0-3), Boston 13-34 (Walker 6-10, Wanamaker 2-2, Smart 2-5, Brown 2-6, Ojeleye 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Theis 0-1, Williams 0-1, Tatum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 38 (Allen 14), Boston 55 (Brown 10). Assists_Brooklyn 32 (Dinwiddie 11), Boston 23 (Smart, Tatum 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 22, Boston 17. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, Dinwiddie. A_19,156 (18,624).

