Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets’ Irving out again with right shoulder injury

November 18, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

The Nets announced several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.

Irving sat out for the first time this season Saturday at Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his place to lead the Nets to a 117-111 victory.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

The Pacers will be without guards Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin).

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

____

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal