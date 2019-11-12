Listen Live Sports

Nets-Jazz, Box

November 12, 2019 11:43 pm
 
BROOKLYN (114)

Harris 4-10 1-2 11, Prince 6-9 0-0 15, Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Irving 10-30 5-5 27, Temple 3-8 3-3 10, Claxton 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 6-8 3-4 15, Dinwiddie 7-16 5-7 21, Nwaba 0-0 2-2 2, Musa 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 41-90 21-25 114.

UTAH (119)

Bogdanovic 5-13 1-2 12, O’Neale 2-3 2-2 8, Gobert 8-10 2-4 18, Conley 6-15 6-9 18, Mitchell 13-26 4-4 30, Ingles 0-6 3-4 3, Green 4-9 2-2 13, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Mudiay 4-8 7-8 15. Totals 43-92 27-35 119.

Brooklyn 35 33 24 22—114
Utah 29 24 31 35—119

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-37 (Prince 3-5, Harris 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Irving 2-12, Musa 1-2, Temple 1-6, Claxton 0-1), Utah 6-26 (Green 3-5, O’Neale 2-3, Bogdanovic 1-3, Mudiay 0-1, Ingles 0-4, Mitchell 0-5, Conley 0-5). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Brooklyn 43 (Jordan 17), Utah 46 (Gobert 15). Assists_Brooklyn 19 (Irving 5), Utah 16 (Conley 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 29, Utah 18. A_18,306 (18,306).

