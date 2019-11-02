Listen Live Sports

Nets-Pistons, Box

November 2, 2019 9:47 pm
 
BROOKLYN (109)

Harris 7-10 0-0 18, Prince 7-12 1-2 20, Jordan 5-8 0-0 10, Irving 8-21 4-4 20, LeVert 6-17 2-3 14, Kurucs 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 3-7 1-2 7, Dinwiddie 5-10 5-6 16, Temple 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 13-17 109.

DETROIT (113)

Snell 4-9 0-0 10, Morris 5-12 3-4 13, Drummond 10-16 5-6 25, Brown 8-20 6-8 22, Kennard 8-19 5-5 24, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 1-3 2-4 4, Galloway 4-8 2-2 12. Totals 41-91 23-29 113.

Brooklyn 26 28 18 37—109
Detroit 33 13 32 35—113

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 10-32 (Prince 5-8, Harris 4-6, Dinwiddie 1-5, LeVert 0-3, Temple 0-4, Irving 0-6), Detroit 8-27 (Kennard 3-7, Galloway 2-4, Snell 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Morris 0-2, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 48 (Irving 11), Detroit 41 (Drummond 20). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (Irving 10), Detroit 21 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 24, Detroit 18. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second) 2, Dinwiddie. A_17,222 (20,491).

