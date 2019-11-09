Listen Live Sports

Nets-Trail Blazers, Box

November 9, 2019 12:38 am
 
BROOKLYN (119)

Harris 5-12 2-2 14, Prince 1-6 0-0 3, Allen 4-8 4-8 12, Irving 12-27 5-5 33, LeVert 2-13 2-3 7, Claxton 3-5 2-5 8, Dinwiddie 11-18 6-7 34, Musa 1-3 0-0 2, Temple 2-7 0-0 6, Nwaba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-99 21-30 119.

PORTLAND (115)

Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Hezonja 2-9 2-2 6, Whiteside 4-10 2-2 10, Lillard 19-33 15-15 60, McCollum 4-19 0-0 8, Little 3-5 2-2 8, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Bazemore 1-2 0-0 3, Simons 5-14 3-4 15. Totals 40-97 24-25 115.

Brooklyn 26 28 35 30—119
Portland 20 29 37 29—115

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-37 (Dinwiddie 6-10, Irving 4-8, Harris 2-4, Temple 2-6, Prince 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Musa 0-2), Portland 11-30 (Lillard 7-16, Simons 2-7, Bazemore 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-3, Hezonja 0-1, McCollum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 51 (Allen, LeVert 9), Portland 48 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Brooklyn 18 (Irving 6), Portland 11 (Lillard 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, Portland 24. A_20,089 (19,393).

