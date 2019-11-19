Listen Live Sports

New Hampshire beats Central Connecticut 77-63

November 19, 2019 10:09 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had a career-high 22 points plus 15 rebounds as New Hampshire topped Central Connecticut 77-63 on Tuesday night.

Sean Sutherlin had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for New Hampshire (3-2). Marque Maultsby added 15 points and six assists and Nick Guadarrama had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Myles Baker had 16 points for the Blue Devils (0-5), who have lost 11 straight games dating to last season. Stephane Ayangma added 15 points and Jamir Coleman had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Greg Outlaw, who led the Blue Devils in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, scored three points on 0-of-8 shooting.

New Hampshire faces James Madison on the road on Saturday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win of the season against Vermont on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

