New York City Marathon Results

November 3, 2019 3:07 pm
 
Sunday
Men

1. Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13.

2. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:36.

3. Girma Gebre, Ethiopia, 2:08:38.

4. Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:09:20.

5. Tola Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:10:39.

6. Jared Ward, United States, 2:10:45.

7. Stephen Sambu, Kenya, 2:11:11.

8. Yoshiki Takenouchi, Japan, 2:11:18.

9. Abdi Abdirahman, United States, 2:11:34.

10. Connor McMillan, United States, 2:12:07.

Women

1. Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 2:22:38.

2. Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:23:32.

3. Ruti Aga, Ethiopia, 2:25:51.

4. Nancy Jepkosgei Kiprop, Kenya, 2:26:21.

5. Sinead Diver, Austtralia, 2:26:23.

6. Desiree Linden, United States, 2:26:46.

7. Kellyn Taylor, United States, 2:26:52.

8. Ellie O’Kane, Austtralia, 2:27:07.

9. Belaynesh Fikadu Beyene, Ethiopia, 2:27:27.

10. Mary Wacera Ngugi, Kenya, 2:27:36.

