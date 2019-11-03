Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York City Marathon Winners

November 3, 2019 12:16 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Men

2019 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13

2018 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:05:59

2017 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:10:53

2016 — Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, Eritrea, 2:07:51

Advertisement

2015 — Stanley Biwott, Kenya, 2:10:34

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

2014 — Wilson Kipsang, Kenya, 2:10:59

2013 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:08:24

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:05:06

2010 — Gebre Gebrmariam, Ethiopia, 2:08:14

2009 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:09:15

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

2008 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:08:43

2007 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:09:04

2006 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:09:58

2005 — Paul Tergat, Kenya, 2:09:30

2004 — Hendrik Ramaala, South Africa, 2:09:28

2003 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:10:30

2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:08:07

2001 — Tesfaye Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:07:43

2000 — Abdelkhader El Mouaziz, Morocco, 2:10:09

1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:14

1998 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:45

1997 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:12

1996 — Giacomo Leone, Italy, 2:09:54

1995 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:00

1994 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:21

1993 — Andres Espinosa, Mexico, 2:10:04

1992 — Willie Mtolo, South Africa, 2:09:29

1991 — Salvador Garcia, Mexico, 2:09:28

1990 — Douglas Wakihuri, Kenya, 2:12:39

1989 — Juma Ikangaa, Tanzania, 2:08:01

1988 — Steve Jones, Wales, 2:08:20

1987 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:01

1986 — Gianni Poli, Italy, 2:11:06

1985 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:11:34

1984 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:14:53

1983 — Rod Dixon, New Zealand, 2:08:59

1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:29

1981 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:13

1980 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:41

1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:42

1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11

1977 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:28

1976 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:09

1975 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:19:27

1974 — Norb Sander, United States, 2:26:30

1973 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:21:54

1972 — Sheldon Karlin, United States, 2:27:52

1971 — Norm Higgins, United States, 2:22:54

1970 — Gary Muhrcke, United States, 2:31:38

Women

2019 — Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 2:22:38.

2018 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:22:48

2017 — Shalane Flanagan, United States, 2:26:53

2016 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:26

2015 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:25

2014 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:25:07

2013 — Priscah Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:25:07

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Firehiwot Dado, Ethiopia, 2:23:15

2010 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:28:20

2009 — Derartu Tulu, Ethiopia, 2:28:52

2008 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:56

2007 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:09

2006 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:25:05

2005 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:24:41

2004 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:10

2003 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:22:31

2002 — Joyce Chepchumba, Kenya, 2:25:56

2001 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:24:21

2000 — Ludmila Petrova, Russia, 2:25:45

1999 — Adriana Fernandez, Mexico, 2:25:06

1998 — Franca Fiacconi, Italy, 2:25:17

1997 — Franziska Rochat-Moser, Switzerland, 2:28:43

1996 — Anuta Catuna, Romania, 2:28.18

1995 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:28:06

1994 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:27:37

1993 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:26:24

1992 — Lisa Ondiecki, Australia, 2:24:40

1991 — Liz McColgan, Scotland, 2:27:23

1990 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:30:45

1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:25:30

1988 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:07

1987 — Priscilla Welch, Britain, 2:30:17

1986 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:06

1985 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:34

1984 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:29:30

1983 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:00

1982 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:14

1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:25:29

1980 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:25:41

1979 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:33

1978 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:32:30

1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:43:10

1976 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:39:11

1975 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:46:14

1974 — Kathrine Switzer, United States, 3:07:29

1973 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 2:57:07

1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:18:41

1971 — Beth Bonner, United States, 2:55:22

1970 — No finisher

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb