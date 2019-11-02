Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newcastle pummel charitable West Ham 3-2 in EPL

November 2, 2019 1:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle roared into a three-goal lead and held off a late comeback to beat West Ham 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez in the first 22 minutes, and Jonjo Shelvey in the second half fired the Magpies to their second away victory of the season and hauled them away from the drop zone.

They were assisted by a comically inept display from Manuel Pellegrini’s expensively assembled West Ham, who were booed off at halftime and by those fans who bothered to stay until the end at London Stadium.

Late goals from Fabian Balbuena and Robert Snodgrass gave the scoreline a flattering look that West Ham did not deserve. They have gone six games without a win.

Advertisement

Before this, Newcastle had not scored more than one goal in a match this season. Fernandez had never scored a goal for the Magpies. Yet, West Ham simply laid out the welcome mat, and could have been down by five at halftime.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Newcastle was always going to sit deep and hit the hosts on the break, but it seems nobody told West Ham.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb