NFL Calendar

November 20, 2019 10:20 am
 
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11_12 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

___

