Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

November 30, 2019 9:15 am
 
< a min read
      

Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11_12 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.

Advertisement

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president