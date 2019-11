NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT – definitely will not play; DNP – did not practice; LIMITED – LIMITED: ; FULL – full participation in practice):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CARDINALS: OUT: DE Zach Allen (neck), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring), LB Brooks Reed (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T Justin Murray (knee), LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring), S Deionte Thompson (knee). BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Carlton Davis (hip), LB Carl Nassib (groin), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — FALCONS: OUT: DE John Cominsky (ankle), C Wes Schweitzer (concussion), RB Ito Smith (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Desmond Trufant (toe). SAINTS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), QB Lamar Jackson (illness), DT Daylon Mack (knee, hip), WR Chris Moore (thumb), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Earl Thomas (not injury related, knee), G Marshal Yanda (illness). BENGALS: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Cordy Glenn (concussion).

BUFFALO BILLS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BILLS: No injuries to report. BROWNS: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — PANTHERS: OUT: T Greg Little (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB James Bradberry (groin), DE Vernon Butler (back). PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: TE Robert Tonyan (hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), S Adrian Amos (hamstring).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — LIONS: OUT: DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), S Miles Killebrew (concussion), S Tracy Walker (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Joe Dahl (ankle), DT Mike Daniels (foot), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin), DT A’Shawn Robinson (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back). BEARS: OUT: LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: DT Eddie Goldman (thigh).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TENNESSEE TITANS — CHIEFS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb). TITANS: OUT: LB Jayon Brown (groin), DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). DOUBTFUL: WR Corey Davis (hip).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAMS: OUT: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), LB Bryce Hager (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR JoJo Natson (illness). STEELERS: OUT: RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee), RB Benny Snell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — DOLPHINS: OUT: S Reshad Jones (chest), CB Ken Webster (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C Evan Boehm (hip), DT Davon Godchaux (shoulder), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle). COLTS: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (hand), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf). QUESTIONABLE: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder).

NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW YORK JETS — GIANTS: OUT: TE Evan Engram (foot), C Jon Halapio (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion). DOUBTFUL: T Mike Remmers (back). JETS: OUT: LB C.J. Mosley (groin). DOUBTFUL: LB Neville Hewitt (knee, neck), C Ryan Kalil (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Le’Veon Bell (knee, ankle), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (knee, shoulder)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DALLAS COWBOYS — VIKINGS: OUT: DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Trae Waynes (ankle, not injury related), DE Stephen Weatherly (groin) COWBOYS: OUT: T Cameron Fleming (calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (knee, ankle).

Monday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEAHAWKS: Friday Practice Not Complete. 49ERS: Friday Practice Not Complete.

