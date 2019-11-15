NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT-definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED-LIMITED; FULL-full participation in practice):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CARDINALS: OUT: DE Jonathan Bullard (foot), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), DE Zach Kerr (knee), T Justin Murray (knee), LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring, back). DNP: LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring, back). LIMITED: DE Zach Kerr (knee), T Justin Murray (knee). FULL: CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), G Lamont Gaillard (thumb), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DE Rodney Gunter (calf), LB Chandler Jones (not injury related), CB Patrick Peterson (calf), S Deionte Thompson (knee), TE Maxx Williams (illness). 49ERS: OUT: DT D.J. Jones (groin), T Joe Staley (finger). DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Dante Pettis (back), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadricep). DNP: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep), DT D.J. Jones (groin), TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), T Joe Staley (finger). LIMITED: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Dante Pettis (back), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadricep). FULL: TE Garrett Celek (back), RB Tevin Coleman (not injury related), DE Dee Ford (quadricep), TE Levine Toilolo (groin).

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — FALCONS: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion). LIMITED: P Ryan Allen (right ankle), DE John Cominsky (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (ankle), CB Desmond Trufant (toe). FULL: C Wes Schweitzer (concussion). PANTHERS: OUT: CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: G Dennis Daley (groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Donte Jackson (hip). DNP: LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Bruce Irvin (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Donte Jackson (hip). FULL: CB James Bradberry (groin), LB Brian Burns (wrist), T Greg Little (concussion), DT Kyle Love (shoulder), RB Christian McCaffrey (foot), DT Gerald McCoy (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BILLS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Jerry Hughes (groin). FULL: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related — resting veteran), RB Frank Gore (not injury related — resting veteran), TE Dawson Knox (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related — resting veteran). DOLPHINS: OUT: CB Ken Webster (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (elbow), S Reshad Jones (chest), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle). LIMITED: DE Taco Charlton (elbow), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee). FULL: T Jesse Davis (elbow), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), DT Davon Godchaux (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (toe, achilles), LB Trent Harris (foot), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DE Christian Wilkins (toe), WR Albert Wilson (hip, ankle).

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BEARS: OUT: TE Trey Burton (calf), LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep), TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: RB David Montgomery (ankle). LIMITED: RB David Montgomery (ankle), DT Bilal Nichols (knee). RAMS: OUT: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: TE Gerald Everett (wrist), TE Tyler Higbee (knee), TE Johnny Mundt (groin). DNP: G Austin Blythe (illness), RB Todd Gurley (not injury related), WR Cooper Kupp (illness), CB Darious Williams (ankle). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), TE Gerald Everett (wrist), TE Tyler Higbee (knee), TE Johnny Mundt (groin).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — BENGALS: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Geno Atkins (ankle, knee), T Bobby Hart (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Geno Atkins (ankle, knee). FULL: WR Alex Erickson (back), T Bobby Hart (shoulder). RAIDERS: OUT: S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), T David Sharpe (calf). QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (knee), WR Dwayne Harris (foot). DNP: T Trenton Brown (knee), WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), T David Sharpe (calf). FULL: DE Josh Mauro (groin), CB Trayvon Mullen (illness), LB Tahir Whitehead (shoulder).

DALLAS COWBOYS at DETROIT LIONS — COWBOYS: OUT: G Connor Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T La’el Collins (knee, back), S Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder). DNP: LB Sean Lee (pectoral, not injury related), G Connor Williams (knee). FULL: DE Michael Bennett (not injury related), T Cameron Fleming (calf), WR Michael Gallup (knee), CB C.J. Goodwin (knee), DE Demarcus Lawrence (neck), T Tyron Smith (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (shoulder). LIONS: OUT: DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), T Rick Wagner (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), RB Ty Johnson (concussion), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin), S Tracy Walker (knee). DNP: DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), T Rick Wagner (concussion). LIMITED: DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin), S Tracy Walker (knee). FULL: WR Danny Amendola (hand), DT John Atkins (wrist), DT Mike Daniels (foot), S Will Harris (quadricep), RB Ty Johnson (concussion), S Miles Killebrew (concussion), DT A’Shawn Robinson (ankle, thumb), CB Darius Slay (neck).

DENVER BRONCOS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BRONCOS: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot). DOUBTFUL: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee). LIMITED: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee). FULL: CB Duke Dawson (foot), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist), S Will Parks (hand), DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder). VIKINGS: OUT: S Anthony Harris (groin), DT Linval Joseph (knee), G Josh Kline (concussion), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Andrew Sendejo (groin). DNP: G Josh Kline (concussion). LIMITED: S Andrew Sendejo (groin). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (groin), RB C.J. Ham (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (elbow), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), DT Armon Watts (elbow), CB Trae Waynes (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). FULL: LB Dylan Cole (knee), T Tytus Howard (knee). RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: DT Michael Pierce (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thumb). LIMITED: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thumb). FULL: CB Brandon Carr (not injury related), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), CB Jimmy Smith (not injury related), S Earl Thomas (not injury related, knee), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JAGUARS: DOUBTFUL: TE Seth DeValve (oblique). LIMITED: S Ronnie Harrison (eye). FULL: DE Calais Campbell (back), CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), T Cam Robinson (knee), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring). COLTS: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (hand), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf). DOUBTFUL: CB Pierre Desir (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip), RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle). DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip), DT Denico Autry (not injury related), WR Parris Campbell (hand), T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), LB Darius Leonard (abdomen), RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee), TE Jack Doyle (shoulder), WR Ashton Dulin (neck), S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow). LIMITED: S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow). EAGLES: OUT: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), S Rodney McLeod (shoulder). FULL: T Jason Peters (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — SAINTS: OUT: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (forearm). LIMITED: LB Demario Davis (hamstring), RB Zach Line (knee). FULL: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE Carl Nassib (groin), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (hip). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (hip), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), G Ali Marpet (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — JETS: OUT: S Matthias Farley (quadricep), C Ryan Kalil (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: CB Darryl Roberts (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring). FULL: RB Josh Adams (illness), WR Robby Anderson (back, shoulder), CB Blessuan Austin (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring, hip), G Tom Compton (back), WR Jamison Crowder (knee, quadricep), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), TE Ryan Griffin (ankle), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf). REDSKINS: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DT Tim Settle (hamstring), RB Chris Thompson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle). FULL: CB Josh Norman (hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (toe).

Monday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CHIEFS: DNP: TE Blake Bell (ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral), DE Alex Okafor (ankle), RB Damien Williams (not injury related – personal). LIMITED: T Mitchell Schwartz (knee). FULL: DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Cameron Erving (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow), WR Sammy Watkins (groin). CHARGERS — DNP: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), RB Justin Jackson (calf), T Russell Okung (groin), T Sam Tevi (knee). LIMITED: LB Cole Mazza (illness). FULL: G Dan Feeney (shoulder), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (knee), T Trey Pipkins (toe), CB Roderic Teamer (groin).

