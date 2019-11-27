NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Thursday

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — BEARS: OUT: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle), S Sherrick McManis (groin), TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow). LIONS: OUT: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), WR Marvin Hall (foot), CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back). QUESTIONABLE: QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), DT Damon Harrison (knee, calf), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), S Tracy Walker (knee). LIMITED: QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), DT Damon Harrison (knee, calf), S Tracy Walker (knee). FULL: DE Trey Flowers (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), P Sam Martin (abdomen), C Frank Ragnow (concussion), G Kenny Wiggins (knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at DALLAS COWBOYS — BILLS: OUT: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Robert Foster (hamstring), C Mitch Morse (hand). LIMITED: WR Robert Foster (hamstring), C Mitch Morse (hand). FULL: S Siran Neal (concussion). COWBOYS: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), DT Antwaun Woods (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder). LIMITED: T La’el Collins (knee, back), S Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder), G Zack Martin (back, ankle, elbow), G Connor Williams (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SAINTS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (ankle), RB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm). QUESTIONABLE: C Will Clapp (back), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring). LIMITED: C Will Clapp (back), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring). FALCONS: No report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: DNP: S Eric Murray (knee), T Greg Robinson (concussion). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), LB Joe Schobert (groin), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: TE Demetrius Harris (neck), RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (hip). STEELERS: DNP: CB Artie Burns (knee), RB James Conner (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion). LIMITED: T Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — PACKERS: DNP: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), TE Jimmy Graham (calf), S Will Redmond (foot). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: LB Blake Martinez (hand), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee). GIANTS: DNP: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), S Jabrill Peppers (back), WR Golden Tate (concussion).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHARGERS: LIMITED: LB Thomas Davis (knee), T Russell Okung (groin), T Sam Tevi (knee), WR Mike Williams (knee). FULL: RB Justin Jackson (calf), LB Drue Tranquill (calf). BRONCOS: DNP: CB Duke Dawson (concussion), CB Chris Harris (not injury related), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), LB A.J. Johnson (knee), LB Von Miller (knee), DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Justin Hollins (hamstring), G Ronald Leary (shoulder, neck), C Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder). FULL: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Joseph Jones (foot), S Will Parks (hand), G Dalton Risner (ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — RAMS: DNP: S Maui Christian (knee), TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle). CARDINALS: DNP: WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), LB Chandler Jones (not injury related), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Bullard (foot), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring), DT Corey Peters (not injury related). FULL: G Lamont Gaillard (thumb).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PATRIOTS: DNP: S Patrick Chung (illness, heel/chest), LB Jamie Collins (illness), G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont’a Hightower (illness), TE Ryan Izzo (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), T Isaiah Wynn (illness). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (hamstring). FULL: QB Tom Brady (right elbow). TEXANS: DNP: DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (hip), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), T Tytus Howard (knee), CB Lonnie Johnson (ankle), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder). FULL: S Mike Adams (concussion), S Justin Reid (concussion).

NEW YORK JETS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — JETS: DNP: T Chuma Edoga (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). FULL: LB Tarell Basham (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring, hip), QB Sam Darnold (knee, left thumb), QB David Fales (right elbow), LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle), CB Arthur Maulet (calf). BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Darqueze Dennard (not injury related), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (ankle), G Alex Redmond (elbow), TE Drew Sample (ankle), LB Nick Vigil (ankle). LIMITED: LB Jordan Evans (hamstring). FULL: S Brandon Wilson (hand).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: DNP: C Rodney Hudson (ankle), WR Hunter Renfrow (rib). LIMITED: RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), T David Sharpe (calf). FULL: T Trenton Brown (knee). CHIEFS: DNP: RB Damien Williams (rib). FULL: TE Blake Bell (ankle), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), S Jordan Lucas (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow), DE Alex Okafor (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at MIAMI DOLPHINS — EAGLES: DNP: DE Vinny Curry (not injury related), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee). FULL: G Brandon Brooks (illness), T Lane Johnson (concussion), QB Carson Wentz (right hand). DOLPHINS: LIMITED: CB Ken Crawley (shoulder), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (chest), S Steven Parker (groin), CB Ken Webster (ankle), WR Albert Wilson (hip, chest). FULL: LB Jerome Baker (chest), RB Kalen Ballage (achilles), DE Taco Charlton (elbow), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder, right forearm).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — 49ERS: No Report. RAVENS: No Report.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: T Demar Dotson (not injury related), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), CB M.J. Stewart (knee). LIMITED: DT Beau Allen (neck), CB Jamel Dean (shoulder), DE William Gholston (ankle), WR Scott Miller (hamstring), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee). JAGUARS: DNP: TE Seth DeValve (oblique), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), LB Myles Jack (knee), C Brandon Linder (illness). LIMITED: DE Josh Allen (knee), DE Calais Campbell (back), WR Chris Conley (hamstring), DE Dawuane Smoot (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TITANS: DNP: DE Reggie Gilbert (knee), CB LeShaun Sims (ankle). LIMITED: S Dane Cruikshank (ankle), RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf), DT DaQuan Jones (ribs), CB Joshua Kalu (ankle), WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring). FULL: G Kevin Pamphile (knee). COLTS: DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), RB Marlon Mack (hand). LIMITED: WR Parris Campbell (hand), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip), S Khari Willis (concussion). FULL: CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — REDSKINS: DNP: S Deshazor Everett (concussion), LB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Ryan Anderson (shoulder), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), DT Da’Ron Payne (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (toe), G Brandon Scherff (shoulder), RB Chris Thompson (toe). FULL: QB Dwayne Haskins (right hand), LB Cole Holcomb (thumb), CB Jimmy Moreland (shoulder), T Morgan Moses (thumb), CB Josh Norman (hamstring). PANTHERS: DNP: T Greg Little (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (not injury related), DT Gerald McCoy (knee, quadricep), S Eric Reid (ankle), RB Jordan Scarlett (knee, ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). LIMITED: WR D.J. Moore (ankle, not injury related), T Taylor Moton (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (knee). FULL: CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep).

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — VIKINGS: No Report. SEAHAWKS: No Report.

