NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), T Greg Robinson (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (not injury related), T Greg Robinson (concussion). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), LB Joe Schobert (groin), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: TE Demetrius Harris (neck), RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), WR Jarvis Landry (hip). STEELERS: OUT: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion). DOUBTFUL: RB James Conner (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (knee). LIMITED: RB James Conner (shoulder). FULL: CB Artie Burns (knee), G Ramon Foster (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — PACKERS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Tony Brown (heel), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Will Redmond (foot). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (heel), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), TE Jimmy Graham (calf), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related). FULL: LB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (foot), S Darnell Savage (back), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). GIANTS: OUT: LS Zak DeOssie (knee, wrist), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), S Jabrill Peppers (back), WR Golden Tate (concussion).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Russell Okung (groin), T Sam Tevi (knee). LIMITED: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Sam Tevi (knee). FULL: LB Thomas Davis (knee), RB Justin Jackson (calf), T Russell Okung (groin), LB Drue Tranquill (calf), WR Mike Williams (knee). BRONCOS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Duke Dawson (concussion), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), LB A.J. Johnson (knee), LB Von Miller (knee). LIMITED: CB Duke Dawson (concussion), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), LB A.J. Johnson (knee), LB Von Miller (knee). FULL: CB Chris Harris (not injury related), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), LB Justin Hollins (hamstring), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Joseph Jones (foot), G Ronald Leary (shoulder, neck), C Connor McGovern (back), S Will Parks (hand), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (ankle), DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related).

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — RAMS: OUT: TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee), CB Darious Williams (ankle). DNP: RB Todd Gurley (not injury related). LIMITED: T Rob Havenstein (knee). FULL: S Marqui Christian (knee). CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Bullard (foot), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring). DNP: LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related). FULL: DE Jonathan Bullard (foot), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), G Lamont Gaillard (thumb), LB Chandler Jones (not injury related), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), DT Corey Peters (not injury related).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PATRIOTS: OUT: TE Ryan Izzo (illness). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (illness, heel), LB Jamie Collins (illness), DT Byron Cowart (head), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont’a Hightower (illness), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), T Isaiah Wynn (illness). DNP: TE Ryan Izzo (illness), LB Kyle Van Noy (illness). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (illness, heel), LB Jamie Collins (illness), DT Byron Cowart (head), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont’a Hightower (illness), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), CB Joejuan Williams (illness), T Isaiah Wynn (illness). FULL: QB Tom Brady (right elbow). TEXANS: OUT: DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: T Tytus Howard (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (hip), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (hip), T Tytus Howard (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder). FULL: S Mike Adams (concussion), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (ankle), S Justin Reid (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — JETS: OUT: T Chuma Edoga (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). FULL: LB Tarell Basham (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring, hip), LB Brandon Copeland (hip, thumb), QB Sam Darnold (knee, left thumb), QB David Fales (right elbow), LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle), CB Arthur Maulet (calf). BENGALS: OUT: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), G Alex Redmond (elbow), TE Drew Sample (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Nick Vigil (ankle). LIMITED: LB Nick Vigil (ankle). FULL: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (hand).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: OUT: WR Hunter Renfrow (rib). QUESTIONABLE: T Trenton Brown (knee). LIMITED: C Rodney Hudson (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), T David Sharpe (calf). CHIEFS: OUT: RB Damien Williams (rib). DNP: WR Sammy Watkins (illness). FULL: TE Blake Bell (ankle), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), S Jordan Lucas (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow), DE Alex Okafor (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at MIAMI DOLPHINS — EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder). LIMITED: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), G Brandon Brooks (illness), DE Vinny Curry (not injury related), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle), T Lane Johnson (concussion), T Jason Peters (knee), QB Carson Wentz (right hand). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Ken Crawley (shoulder), CB Ryan Lewis (chest), S Steven Parker (groin), CB Ken Webster (ankle). LIMITED: CB Ken Crawley (shoulder), S Steven Parker (groin). FULL: RB Kalen Ballage (achilles), DE Taco Charlton (elbow), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder, right forearm), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (chest), CB Ken Webster (ankle), WR Albert Wilson (hip, chest).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — 49ERS: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), WR Dante Pettis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (ankle), T Joe Staley (finger). LIMITED: RB Matt Breida (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), T Joe Staley (finger). FULL: K Robbie Gould (right quadricep), DT Jullian Taylor (jaw). RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Miles Boykin (ankle), TE Nick Boyle (ankle), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), LB Matt Judon (ankle), DT Domata Peko (knee), DT Michael Pierce (ankle). FULL: TE Nick Boyle (ankle), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), T Orlando Brown (illness), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), LB Matt Judon (ankle), DT Domata Peko (knee), DT Michael Pierce (ankle), S Earl Thomas (not injury related), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: WR Scott Miller (hamstring), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Carl Nassib (illness). DNP: LB Carl Nassib (illness), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). FULL: DT Beau Allen (neck), CB Jamel Dean (shoulder), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), DE William Gholston (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). JAGUARS: OUT: TE Seth DeValve (oblique), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tre Herndon (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (knee). LIMITED: WR Chris Conley (hamstring), CB Tre Herndon (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (knee). FULL: DE Josh Allen (knee), DE Calais Campbell (back), C Brandon Linder (illness), DE Dawuane Smoot (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TITANS: OUT: CB LeShaun Sims (ankle). FULL: S Dane Cruikshank (ankle), DE Reggie Gilbert (knee), RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf), DT DaQuan Jones (ribs), CB Joshua Kalu (ankle), G Kevin Pamphile (knee), WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring). COLTS: OUT: WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), RB Marlon Mack (hand). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), WR Parris Campbell (hand), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). DNP: DT Denico Autry (not injury related), T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), DE Justin Houston (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Parris Campbell (hand). FULL: TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), G Quenton Nelson (hip), DE Jabaal Sheard (not injury related), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — REDSKINS: OUT: LB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Da’Ron Payne (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe). LIMITED: DT Da’Ron Payne (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe). FULL: LB Ryan Anderson (shoulder), S Deshazor Everett (concussion), QB Dwayne Haskins (right hand), LB Cole Holcomb (thumb), CB Jimmy Moreland (shoulder), T Morgan Moses (thumb), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), RB Adrian Peterson (toe), G Brandon Scherff (shoulder). PANTHERS: OUT: RB Jordan Scarlett (knee, ankle). DOUBTFUL: T Greg Little (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Moton (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle, shoulder). DNP: LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Bruce Irvin (not injury related). LIMITED: T Taylor Moton (knee). FULL: CB Ross Cockrell (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (not injury related), DT Gerald McCoy (knee, quadricep), WR D.J. Moore (ankle, not injury related), WR Curtis Samuel (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle).

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — VIKINGS: DNP: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion). LIMITED: DE Everson Griffen (knee), S Anthony Harris (groin), DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Harrison Smith (hamstring), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring). FULL: RB Dalvin Cook (chest), G Josh Kline (concussion). SEAHAWKS: No Report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.